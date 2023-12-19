Who Is Draymond Green Wife Hazel Renee

American basketball player, Draymond Jamal Green born on March 4, 1990, actively plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

His strong defensive skills often see him in the power forward position. He has garnered All-Defensive Team honors eight times and bagged the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

Draymond boosted his impressive basketball sheet by becoming a four-time NBA champion, earning a place in the All-Star team four times, and securing a position in the All-NBA Team twice. Besides, he wore the Olympic gold medal twice.

His wife, Hazel Renee Joiner, known as an actress, reality star, and singer, tied the knot with him on August 14, 2022, following their three-year engagement.

They share a daughter named Cash. Additionally, they are raising Green's son, Draymond "D.J." Green Jr., and Olive Jay, children from their previous relationships.

Who is Draymond Green's Wife, Hazel Renee?

American actress, recording artist, and television personality, Hazel Renee Joiner, was born on March 31, 1986, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She comes from a mixed heritage, with a Filipino mom and an African-American dad. Being raised on a military base, she values her diverse background, which encompasses Filipino, Puerto Rican, and African-American roots.

In 2013, Hazel made her mark as an actress and later gained recognition for her role on FOX's "Empire" in its third season. She also featured on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" during its ninth season.

Her schooling took place at Central High School before proceeding to Michigan State University for her tertiary education.

She obtained a degree in Communication and further pursued her interest in acting at notable acting schools. Hazel's talents extend beyond acting as she is also a singer, dancer, and businesswoman.

Hazel and professional basketball player Draymond Green got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot on August 14, 2022, in the beautiful city of San Diego.

They welcomed their daughter, Saije “Cash” Green, in 2020, and joyful anticipation of their second child. Hazel has a daughter, Olive Jay, from an earlier relationship, and Draymond has a son, Draymond "D.J." Green Jr., from a prior relationship.

They currently live together in the sunny state of California. Hazel is estimated to have a net worth of about USD 2-3 million.

Hazel Renee Age and Height

Hazel Renee, an actress, musician, and television personality from America entered the world on March 31, 1986. As of December 2023, she is 37 years old and has a height of 5 feet and 5 inches.

How did Hazel Renee and Draymond Green meet?

Both Renee and Green first got acquainted at Michigan State University, attending the same theater course. Green, a freshman then, shared athletic interests with Renee which sparked their bond.

However, they only remained friends as their career paths diverged for a few years, Green entered the NBA in 2012, while Renee embarked on an acting journey. A few years later, their paths intertwined again and they started dating each other.

In May 2018, they disclosed their romantic relationship on social media, followed by an engagement in 2019. They became parents to a baby girl, Cash, in December 2020, and exchanged their vows on 14 August 2022, in San Diego.

Renee holds strong support for Green’s career, which is reflected through her social media posts and public endorsements.

She frequently posts pictures of their kids cheering Green at his NBA matches. And, Green reciprocates his gratitude for her backing with expressions of love and appreciation.

Hazel Ranee Ex-boyfriend

Hazel Renee gained some attention for her brief 2017 relationship with NBA player John Wall. However, they split up, reportedly due to Hazel starting to date Draymond Green, another NBA player.

Hazel shares a daughter, Olive Jay, with her former partner, professional basketball player Jacob Pullen.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee's Wedding

Initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee eventually took place on August 15, 2022, in Malibu.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including NBA players Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Seth Curry.

The list of attendees also featured Tom Izzo, the coach of the Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team, sports agent Rich Paul, and professional golfer Michelle Wie West.

The couple exchanged vows at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

The daughters of the couple, Olive and baby Cash, donned customized dresses from Monnalisa of Italy, which were carefully altered to feature the same custom lace as Hazel's wedding dress.

The wedding reception was made memorable by performances from rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, and the guests also received cannabis party favors.

Hazel Renee Children

Hazel Renee, the acclaimed American actress, recording artist, and television personality, is the mother of two daughters.

Her former flame and NBA player, Jacob Pullen, is the father of Olive Jay, while her husband, another NBA talent, Draymond Green, is the father of Cash.

In addition to these two, Green also has a son, Draymond Jr., from his prior liaison with Jelissa Hardy. Hazel and Draymond made their engagement official in 2019 before tying the knot in 2022.

The couple joyfully announced that they were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new little bundle. Their story traces back to their time as students at Michigan State University, where they first crossed paths in an acting class. Their love story officially began in 2017 and has flourished ever since.

Hazel Renee's Net Worth

Hazel Renee, net worth rounds up to approximately $5 million. Indeed, her wealth saturation displays a significant surge, starting from a humble USD 520,000 in 2019 to a handsome estimated USD 3 million in 2022.

Renee came into the limelight with her continual part as Kennedy in the third season of 'Empire', the FOX TV saga.

Her journey also includes appearances in MTV's Making The Band, and the reality TV sensation The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Besides her acting pursuits, Renee's brand ties and social media endorsements further supplement her revenue stream.

