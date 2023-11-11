Who is George Koehler? The story of how he met Michael Jordan

Across all 10 episodes of The Last Dance, it appears that director Jason Hehir and his crew meticulously covered every aspect of Michael Jordan's career and the pinnacle of the Bulls' dynasty in the 1997-98 season.

However, during a Lunch Talk Live chat with Mike Tirico, Hehir divulged that they had left some stories untold.

An example Hehir shared was the first meeting between Jordan and his long-lasting friend and assistant, George Koehler.

Viewers saw George Koehler in action as Jordan's personal assistant and best friend.

It was Jordan himself who insisted on referring to Koehler this way, which speaks volumes about their close-knit relationship.

ALSO READ: David Beckham reveals how NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson influenced his soccer career

Jordan and Koehler: An unexpected friendship

Michael Jordan first arrived in Chicago as a rookie, he struck up a meeting with George.

Not being able to locate the car supposed to take him, Jordan was left astray. In a similar situation was George, who was on the lookout for the person he was to pick up.

Approaching Jordan, George said, "Are you Larry Jordan?" To which Michael responded, "No, I'm Michael Jordan. Larry's my brother."

It so happened that George had once played ball with Larry Jordan and had mistakenly confused the names.

Michael was indeed popular as a college player, but his name hadn't yet become a household term.

Kudos to George for owning up to his mistake and seizing the moment even more.

Hehir shares, "George ended up charging Michael USD 25 for a hotel ride." Receiving a generous tip, George handed over his card with an offer to assist whenever Michael needed anything in Chicago.

Just two days later, George received a call from Michael, who needed to find a good haircut place. The rest is history as they've remained best of friends ever since.

In a 1999 interview, George opened up about being the first non-staff member Jordan befriended in Chicago after his recruitment by the Bulls.

He humorously stated that he was more of a 'personal slave' than a mere driver.

"I know a million people in the world would covet hanging out with Michael. Luckily, I can call him a friend, and I'll stick around as long as he wishes me to."

ALSO READ: Stephen A. Smith thinks THIS player is Lakers GOAT and it's not LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, or Shaquille O’Neal