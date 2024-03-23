Who is Lauren Wood, Kim Kardashian's rumored boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex? Details Inside

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have been linked together since 2023. But before going forward to reportedly dating Kim, Odell Beckham Jr. dated Lauren Wood. While you might know about Odell's new girlfriend, there's still a lot to talk about when it comes to his ex. Here's everything about Lauren Wood and Odell's romance.

Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood Started dating in 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. kept his relationship with Lauren Wood low-key until November 5, 2019, when his girlfriend made it official through an Instagram post. Horoing Odell Beckham Jr.'s 27th birthday, his girlfriend posted a number of pictures of them together. It was the first time they posted couple-pictures on social media, confirming their romance.

A year later, on February 9, 2020, Odell Beckham Jr. made their first red-carpet debut with Lauren Wood. The two started their new year by walking together on the Oscars red carpet, as a couple. Later that day, the two went ahead enjoying the after-party at Beverly Hills, California.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian WON'T MARRY Odell Beckham Jr. CLAIMS Psychic Matchmaker Revealing Her Future-Husband's Name

Odell Beckham Jr. is the father to Lauren Wood's kid

On November 5, 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood announced that they were expecting a baby together. Lauren Wood shared a handful of pictures from her maternity photo shoot on her Instagram. "ilyilyily," she wrote in the caption. "Can't wait baby!" Odell Beckham Jr. commented on that post.

Advertisement

On February 17, 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcomed their kid into this world. Later, the baby was named Zydn. Sharing the picture with the newborn, Odell Beckham Jr. wrote a lengthy message. "THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!....," the NFL star wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Shows PDA As Spotted KISSING During Oscars After-Party; PICS Inside

Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood parted ways in 2023

On September 19, 2023, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood decided to end their relationship and went on different paths. During that time, it was also revealed by a source through PEOPLE that Odell Beckham Jr. has been hanging out with Kim Kardashian. A little later, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian were linked together.

Also Read: In Photos: Kim Kardashian Shares Giggles With Rumored BF Odell Beckham Jr. As They Leave Oscars After-Party Together