Who is Pat Symonds? All You Need to Know About the Former F1 CTO Who Recently Joined Andretti-Cadillac

Veteran engineer Pat Symonds, renowned for his extensive career in Formula 1, has recently left his role as F1’s Chief Technical Officer to join the Andretti-Cadillac F1 program. Symonds, who has been instrumental in shaping F1's technical landscape, will take on the role of Executive Engineering Consultant for Andretti once his garden leave is completed. This move comes as Andretti continues to push for a spot on the F1 grid, targeting a potential entry by 2028.

Early career and rise in F1

Pat Symonds began his career in Formula 1 with the Toleman team in 1981. He stayed with the team through its transitions into Benetton in 1986 and later Renault in 2001. Symonds initially worked as a race engineer but steadily climbed the ranks to become the Head of Research and Development, eventually being promoted to Technical Director.

During his tenure with Renault, Symonds played a crucial role in securing world championships in 1994 and 1995 with Michael Schumacher and again in 2005 and 2006 with Fernando Alonso.

Crashgate scandal and comeback

Symonds’ career faced a significant setback in 2009 when he and Renault team principal Flavio Briatore were implicated in the infamous Crashgate scandal. Nelson Piquet Jr. was found to have deliberately crashed during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix to aid his teammate Alonso.

The fallout led to a five-year ban for Symonds and Briatore. However, a French tribunal overturned the ban in 2010, and Symonds reached a settlement with the FIA, allowing him to return to F1 in 2013.

Post-scandal career and contributions

Following the scandal, Symonds worked as a consultant for the Virgin team (later Marussia) before joining Williams as Chief Technical Officer in 2013. At Williams, he was credited with significantly improving the team's performance, leaving it stronger than he found it. Symonds then moved on to his role with Formula 1 in 2017, where he served as Chief Technical Officer.

Alongside Ross Brawn, Symonds was pivotal in developing the technical regulations introduced in 2022 aimed at making racing more competitive. Despite these efforts, Red Bull's dominance since then has raised questions about the effectiveness of these rules.

Role at Andretti-Cadillac and future prospects

Symonds’ latest move to Andretti-Cadillac marks another significant chapter in his illustrious career. Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti Global, expressed immense excitement about Symonds joining their effort.

Andretti emphasized that Symonds’ deep understanding of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, and F1 power units will be crucial as the team aims to establish itself as a competitive force. Andretti’s F1 Technical Director Nick Chester also lauded Symonds, highlighting the wealth of knowledge he brings to the table.