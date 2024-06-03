SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan expresses gratitude to Park Bo Gum for Wonderful film invite; remembers late friend Moonbin

On June 3rd, Seungkwan shared a snapshot on his social media featuring SEVENTEEN and Park Bo Gum, along with a tale about Bo Gum and his VIP Premiere invitation to the actor's latest film, Wonderland. In his post, Seungkwan reminisced about his initial encounter with Park Bo Gum, describing his first impression of the actor.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan talks about Park Bo Gum

SEVENTEEN Seungkwan's photo showcased Park Bo Gum alongside the members of SEVENTEEN as the very first image. In the caption, Seungkwan reminisced about the early days of SEVENTEEN's debut, recalling how, amidst the bustling music shows where they were relatively unknown, Park Bo Gum stood out by flashing a warm smile and striking up a conversation with them. Bo Gum even expressed his fondness for their song, When I Grow Up.

Initially, Seungkwan thought Bo Gum's compliment might have been a passing remark on a song he casually heard. However, to SEVENTEEN, it meant much more. Bo Gum's appreciation for a B-side track instead of the title track became a source of pride for them during their activities. Even in subsequent encounters, Bo Gum continued to greet them with the same infectious smile.

At the MAMA Awards, SEVENTEEN reunited with the Reply 1988 star after quite some time. While they were taking a group photo after receiving an award, Bo Gum approached them first, exclaiming, "Congratulations! Let’s take a photo together!" Despite almost a decade having gone by, his genuine congratulations and beaming smile remained unchanged.

Seungkwan expressed gratitude for the crossing of their paths, which led to his invitation to the VIP screening of Bo Gum's movie. Surrounded by a crowd brimming with love and support for Bo Gum, Seungkwan felt grateful to be part of such an uplifting atmosphere. Regarding the movie itself, he admitted to being pleasantly surprised by how deeply it touched him.

Seungkwan talks about Wonderland; remembers Moobin

While the post initially seems like a gesture of gratitude towards Bo Gum for inviting the idol to the movie screening, one of the three pictures included stirred emotions among SEVENTEEN fans. Seungkwan went on to reveal that, up until now, he watched movies primarily for the sake of critiquing them, whether they were superhero flicks or time-slip adventures. Entertainment was his sole focus, acknowledging the impossibility of such fantastical events occurring in reality.

However, after viewing Wonderland, he experienced a shift. For the first time, he found himself yearning for a world like in Wonderland. He pondered the possibility of such a world existing in the future, where farewells could preserve precious moments while minimizing sadness. Despite sounding like a fantasy, Seungkwan contemplated the potential of such a reality.

Seungkwan reflected on the limitations of what remains after loved ones depart. Rather than grieving in solitude, he pondered a world where people could ask about each other's well-being, share meals, discuss the weather, and gather for a drink whenever desired, even if the clinking of glasses couldn't be heard.

He wondered if, regardless of whether it was through AI or other means, there could be a way to recreate that sense with our loved ones who have passed away. Would such a connection alleviate some of the pain of loss? Lost in contemplation, he was abruptly brought back to reality, only to be overwhelmed by regrets. (Note: Wonderland depicts a world where communication with deceased loved ones is possible through AI.)

Seungkwan revealed that he's been experiencing a sense of warmth and appreciation towards others lately. He acknowledged that he can't be universally good to everyone, but being around Park Bo Gum has inspired him to be a positive presence for all those who have supported him.

It may seem exaggerated, finding such motivation from a movie he watched, courtesy of Bo Gum, who isn't particularly close to him. However, the impact of the film was profound. Meeting someone as kind and heartwarming as Bo Gum allowed him to experience the same warmth and positivity through the movie.

Upon spotting Seungkwan's photo alongside the late ASTRO’s Moonbin, CARATs came to a realization: Wonderland must have evoked deeply emotional sentiments for Seungkwan as he would have wished for something like Wonderland services to exist in real life.

