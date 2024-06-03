Shaquille O'Neal Recalls Only Player Who Ever Dunked on Him and Embarrassed Him in Front of His Parents

Shaquille O’Neal made a living out of dominating the paint in his playing days during the NBA. The Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the most dominant forces ever to play the game of basketball. However, even Diesel faced some embarrassment as he was dunked by Derrick Coleman once. It was one of the rare occasions where he got the taste of his own medicine from someone else.

What did Shaq say?

Shaquille O’Neal loves to share stories and he doesn’t shy away from those stories that might not show him as a dominating character on the court. Twelve years ago, during the NBA TV’s Open Court, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player made an admission.

Shaq said, "I always took pride in being a big man that never got dunked on. So, one time in New Jersey, because I'm from New Jersey, in front of all the fans, I'm playing against Derrick Coleman. And maybe you don't know Derrick Coleman; he's left-handed, he is a beast. So, Derrick has me on the block. And he takes one dribble, two dribbles, drop step, hit me with the little 'bow, and dunked it! I looked up, and my momma and dad looked embarrassed."

Coleman's dunk on O'Neal

In the league, there are occasionally some extraordinary achievements. Shaq's being featured on a poster without even realizing it until the ball struck him in the face is a remarkable achievement in and of itself.

Shaquille O’Neal was in the NBA for 19 years and during that time he played for the likes of Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics. He won four championships out of which three came with the Lakers in a three-peat. He won another title with the Miami Heat.

