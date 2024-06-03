Jimin from BTS, who had been enlisted in the South Korean military division as an active soldier a few months back, has been making a name for himself there as well. The K-pop idol has managed to earn the prestigious title of Special Warrior, and only a few soldiers have been honored with it.

BTS' Jimin earns Special Warrior title in South Korean military

On June 2, 2024, it was reported that BTS’ Jimin was named the Special Warrior or Special Grade Soldier at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC). Only a handful of the soldiers enlisted in the South Korean military get the opportunity to earn the title by showcasing exceptional skills during the training period. The one who scores the most gets honored with the title and commemorates their success.

Furthermore, not only did he receive the Special Warrior rank, but he has also been the best rookie in the Fifth Division, ranking first and receiving an early promotion. This recognition highlights his exceptional dedication, skill, and hard work, setting a remarkable example for his peers and solidifying his reputation as a top performer.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record. Moreover, the digital single Closer Than This is dedicated to the artist’s fans, and he released it right after his mandatory military enlistment.

