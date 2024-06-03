Travis Kelce Reacts to Jason Sudeikis’ Question About Making an ‘Honest Woman’ Out of Taylor Swift

Actor Jason Sudeikis was very curious to know what’s next in Travis Kelce’s romance with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift and teased the NFL star about marriage.

The highest-paid tight end, who has been dating Swift publicly since last September was forced to respond, and here is what he said.

Travis Kelce responds to Jason Sudeikis’ question about next steps in romance with Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis wanted to know what is next in Travis Kelce and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance. The actor dropped a big question to the Kansas City Chiefs player about taking the relationship to the next level.

During the 15th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City, the 48-year-old acto, joined by Robert Smigel and George Wendt in character, asked Kelce a very important question.

He said, “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here ….” Sudeikis then went to ask, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

As soon as the question was dropped, the audience cheered loudly and Kelce was seen smiling all the time, without making any comment.

The actor then continued, “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore, I know your kicker agrees with me,” as he appeared to be mocking Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic college.

While Sudeikis and the fellow penalists continued poking fun at the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis finally broke his silence and said, “Guys, you’re really pushing it,” as he looked thoughtful looking towards the cheering crowd.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to be in the spotlight following their high-profile romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been all over the news ever since the two went public last summer when the Lover singer was seen attending 34-year-old American footballer’s NFL games.

Despite their busy schedule, the power couple is seen supporting each other throughout. While Swift attended a few Chiefs games and even donned their jersey to cheer for her NFL beau, the Super Bowl winners returned the favor by attending some of the Eras Tour concerts.

Most recently, Kelce was seen cheering and smiling for his global star girlfriend at the 87th show of the record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris.

