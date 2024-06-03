Meet actor who is known for his rugged roles, sold his award for charity, and is rumored to be dating his former co-star

Known for his badass characters onscreen, this pan-Indian actor has a huge fan following nationwide, especially among ladies. Fondly called 'Rowdy Boy', this superstar does not really need an introduction.

Yes, you read that right, we are talking about none other than Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is now a household name, renowned for his powerpack onscreen performances and dashing looks. However, how many of you are aware that the Arjun Reddy actor once sold his award for charity?

Vijay Deverakonda's journey to fame

Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, to parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. His father was a television serial director who had to quit show biz due to lack of success.

Vijay entered showbiz in 2011 with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy, Nuvvila and later appeared in small roles in films like Life Is Beautiful (2012) and Yevade Subramanyam (2015).

However, his big break came with the 2016 release of Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's Pelli Choopulu (2016). The film did wonders at the box- office and Vijay received a positive response for his performance.

Pelli Choopulu won several awards including a National Award in the Best Feature Film in the Telugu category. But for Vijay, this was just the beginning. He became a household name with the blockbuster hit movie, Arjun Reddy. And the rest is what we call history.

His exceptional acting in Arjun Reddy as a short-tempered, self-destructive, and alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues won him several awards.

The movie went on to become a huge box office success. Arjun Reddy was later remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, titled Kabir Singh.

Vijay Deverakonda’s venture into sports

Vijay Deverakonda is an actor who wears many hats. Apart from being an actor, he is a successful entrepreneur and even runs his fashion brand that runs by the name, Rowdy Wear. Not just that, Vijay is also the co-owner of a volleyball team called Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Apart from that, the Dear Comrade actor also has his own production house, King of the Hill Entertainment which backed movies like Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (2019) and Pushpaka Vimanam (2021).

When Vijay Deverakonda sold his award in an auction

In an interview, Vijay Deverakonda confessed that he had auctioned his Best Actor award for a whopping amount. The actor revealed that he is not attached to his awards and even said that he has distributed a couple of his awards.

“Some might be at the office, some my mom must’ve kept at home. I don’t know which are mine, which are Anand’s. Some I give away, I gave one of them to Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). We auctioned my first Best Actor award. It got a good chunk of money, that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house,” Vijay said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

As per reports, the award was sold at Rs 25 lakhs in 2018 and Vijay donated that amount to charity.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating rumors

Vijay Deverakonda is rumored to be dating his Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Although the speculations regarding their relationship have been doing rounds for some time now, the duo has never confirmed the same.

Both Vijay and Rashmika have always maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more than that.

On several occasions, both Deverakonda and Mandanna have been bombarded with questions regarding each other and not just that, the actress also shares a very close bond with his family. Recently, she turned up at the pre-release event of Vijay’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda’s film.

The couple often seem to spend quality time with each other by taking vacations. While they never post pictures together, eagle-eyed fans often spot similar backgrounds in their pictures.

