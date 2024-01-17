Coldest game in Kansas City history, Chiefs vs Dolphins, leaves 15 fans hospitalized, 'dozens' treated for hypothermia: Report

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins was one of the coldest games in Chiefs history. The lowest temperature might not have stopped the game but it sure left some fans hospitalized. Check out the latest reports on the same right below.

The low temperature during the Chiefs vs Dolphins sends some fans to hospital

The Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday night was the chilliest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium. Not only did the freezing weather affect the gameplay, but it also posed a risk to the fans' well-being, with some even ending up in hospitals. Frostbite and Hypothermia became a concern as the temperature plummeted to a bone-chilling -30 F.

According to a report by Fox4, the fire department of Kansas City Chiefs revealed that the emergency responder received a large number of calls related to frostbite and hypothermia. There were around 70 calls to the first responders, 50% of which was due to health issues caused due to cold temperatures.

About 15 and more people were taken to the hospitals and more than seven of them were treated for hypothermia. More than three out of those patients had frostbite. Nathan Hopper, the Division Chief of the Kansas City Fire Department shared a handful of details about hypothermia and frostbite.

"Shivering is how the body stays warm. Without shivering you don't begin to generate heat anymore and at that point, if someone doesn't come to help you, it becomes a fatal condition," Hooper had said. Saturday's game was not less than a cold mess for some fans, even though the Chiefs ended up winning it.

How did Patrick Mahomes break his helmet during Chiefs vs Dolphins games?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins: Match summary

The second Wild Card game was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the game and it was none other than Patrick Mahomes who was the player of the game. The Chiefs star quarterback made 262 passing yards with 1 touchdown.

Close to Patrick Mahomes was Tua Tagovailoa who made 199 passing yards with one touchdown. The game ended with Isiah Pacheco making a 3-yard run for the kick that Harrison Butker made. The Chiefs will now be facing the Buffalo Bills for the Divisional Round game on Jan 21 at the Bills Stadium.

