Why is it called ‘Super Bowl’? The history behind the name of NFL Championship game

The Wild Card round is already underway and before we know it, we'll be glued to our screens for the Super Bowl Game. But have you ever pondered why it's dubbed the "Super Bowl"? Well, there's a fascinating tale behind the name of the NFL Championship game.

How did the ‘Super Bowl’ come into existence?

Did you know that the Super Bowl wasn't always known as the Super Bowl? It's true! The NFL Championship Game, which eventually became the Super Bowl, has an interesting backstory.

Back in 1920, the NFL was founded, and forty years later, the American Football League (AFL) was formed. The rivalry between these two leagues was intense, leading the owners to come together for negotiations in 1966. They decided that by 1970, the teams would merge and play a Championship game.

How and where did the Super Bowl get its name from?

So, the NFL and AFL decided to join forces and have a Championship game. The big question was what to call this game, and it remained a mystery until NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle stepped in with an idea.

Pete Rozelle proposed calling the Championship Game either "Big One" or "Pro Bowl," but unfortunately, both suggestions were rejected. However, his other suggestion, "AFL-NFL World Championship Game," did end up becoming the official name.

Another person who had a suggestion was Lamar Hunt, the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs. He came up with the name "Super Bowl," inspired by his son's toy called "Super Ball." However, Hunt's idea didn't gain popularity until later on.

On January 15, 1967, the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, took place at Memorial Coliseum in LA. The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers and the Packers emerged victorious with a score of 35-10.

But that's where it all began. Back in 1970, they officially kicked off the Championship game as the "Super Bowl," marking the start of an epic showdown. And to make things even more exciting, the league decided to add Roman numerals to the name of each subsequent game.