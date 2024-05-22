Who is Sexyy Red? All You Need To Know About Popular Rapper Making Her WWE NXT Appearance Next Week

WWE has invited popular American rapper Sexxy Red to the NXT show next week on Tuesday. The news was first shared by the rapper herself on her X account. She wrote, “I can't wait to go to NXT next week y'all I might RKO somebody.” Thereafter, WWE confirmed the news shortly after her announcement.

Sexyy Red had earlier also expressed her desire to be in a WWE show. She had a big fan moment in WWE last year when she shared a post of her hit song, “SkeeYee” mixed with one of superstar Jey Uso’s entrances.

Reacting to this video on her X account, the rapper had written, "I wanna see this happen Fr ?????? WWE when yal gonna invite me?'

In March, her post went viral, after she shared a video of her dancing on Shawn Michaels ‘Sexy Boy’ theme song.

Who is Sexxy Red?

Born in St.Louis on April 15, 2998, her real name is Janae Nierah Wherry. She is one of the fastest-rising figures in the music industry today. The 25-year-old rapper already has scored a hit song this year with Nicki Minaj.

She has featured on tracks with Da Baby and NLE Chopra and also supported Drake on the tour. But there is a very interesting story about her turning to rapping and then making it her career.

In an interview with Complex in May, Sexxy Red revealed that her boyfriend was cheating on her, and that served as an inspiration for her to start rapping. "My boyfriend was cheating on me with a lame-ass bitch, so I made a song about it," she said. "I showed my boyfriend the song, and he was like, 'Dang, you straight know how to rap. You straight snap.' And I'm sitting here talking stuff about him, but he was liking it,” she said.

In 2018, she garnered attention when her track, “Ah Thousand Jugs” a reworking of Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles went viral. In 2021, she released her debut mixtape, “Ghetta Superstar,” before she got her major breakthrough in January 2023 with the release of her song, “Pound Town”.

The song went viral on TikTok and in May, an official remix of Pound Town 2, featuring Nicki Minaj was released. This remix peaked at No.66 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Red’s first appearance on the chart.

Apart from her professional life, Sexxy Red is a mother to a son, born in 2020. However, the boy’s father is behind the bars. While it is unknown why her husband is in jail, Sexxy did confess that it has been a difficult period for her with her better half not with her.

