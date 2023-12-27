Who is the fastest and youngest to 10,000 points in NBA history and where does Luka Doncic rank?

In the Christmas night road matchup of the Dallas Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Luka Doncic, the superstar guard of the Mavericks, created a new milestone in NBA history. He surpassed 10,000 career points late in the first quarter.

Entering the contest on Monday, Doncic was short by 11 points to reach 10,000. However, he achieved this quite rapidly by hitting a deep 3-pointer to reach this milestone just seven minutes into the game.

He concluded the match by becoming one of only four players in the history of the NBA to have a 50-point performance in a Christmas Day game. This helped the Mavericks secure a 128-114 victory.

Stats and information from ESPN reveal that Doncic equaled NBA legend Bob McAdoo by hitting 10,000 points in the seventh-fewest games.

The record, however, is held by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain who reached the milestone in 236 games.

Apart from Jordan and Chamberlain, those who reached 10,000 points in fewer games than Doncic include Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and George Gervin.

These players have all retired, making Doncic the fastest to achieve the milestone among active players.

Here is a ranking of players based on the fewest number of games needed to reach 10,000 points

Wilt Chamberlain: 236 games

Michael Jordan: 303 games

Elgin Baylor: 315 games

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 319 games

Oscar Robertson: 334 games

George Gervin: 355 games

Luka Doncic: 358 games

Elite company: Youngest NBA players to achieve 10,000 career points

Scoring his season's longest field goal, Doncic sailed past the 10,000-point milestone with a spectacular 3-pointer, 4:52 into the first quarter.

His performance included 15 successful shots out of 25 attempts, 8 hit 3-pointers out of 16 tries, and a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, as confirmed by ESPN Stats & Info data.

Dominating the first quarter, Doncic was responsible for 26 points, contributing 17 points himself and assisting four times. The Suns were left behind with only 24 points.

Below is the list of the youngest NBA players to hit the 10,000-point mark:

LeBron James holds the record for the youngest player to hit the 10,000-point mark, doing so when he was just 23 years and 59 days old.

Tracy McGrady followed, reaching 10,000 points when he was 23 years and 143 days old.

Kobe Bryant achieved this milestone at the age of 24 years and 194 days.

Kevin Durant also hit the 10,000 mark at the age of 24 years and 194 days, becoming the fourth-youngest to do so.

Carmelo Anthony made it to 10,000 points when he was 24 years and 251 days old.

Doncic, reaching this milestone at 24 years and 300 days old, ranks sixth behind James, Durant, Bryant, Anthony, and McGrady as the youngest players to score 10,000 points.

