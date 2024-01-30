Why Are the Warriors Moving on From the Splash Brothers? Details Inside

The Golden State Warriors have become a franchise synonymous with success. They created a dynasty with the help of the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, it looks like the dynasty is about to fall and the era is to come to an end.

The Warriors are having a terrible season by their standards and are looking unlikely to make it to the playoff spots. Amidst this turbulent season, The Athletic's Shams Charania has dropped a bombshell for the Warriors fans by claiming that every player on the roster is up for a trade before the 8th of February trade deadline apart from Steph Curry.

The 2022 NBA champions are currently sitting in 12th place in the competitive Western Conference. Their record of 19-24 record is dismal and has frustrated the Warriors fans and management.

Why the emphasis on change in the roster?

The Warriors are going through one of their worst slumps and that has made the management open-minded about their roster. They have lost the last six out of their eight games.

The names of Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul were already discussed for a trade. However, the addition of Klay Thompson to the list has come as a surprise to everyone.

Thompson has been integral to all the success that the Warriors have achieved and is one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the game. Klay has not been at his best this reason and has looked rusty but in recent games, he has shown signs of getting back to form. The veteran shooter is averaging 17.6 points per game.

Because of his shooting alongside Steph Curry, the duo came to be known as the Splash Brothers. However, with the team currently struggling, no player seems exempt from trade talks.

The report from Charania suggests that the Warriors are keen to hold on to the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. The duo is seen as the future of the franchise. The Warriors management wants to build the franchise for the future by keeping them as the core.

Trade Deadline pressure

The Golden State Warriors can’t afford to mess this up at a time when their formidable top 3 of Splash Brothers and Draymond Green are reaching the twilight of their career.

From the reports, it’s not hard to conclude that the management has accepted that Wiggins is declining, and Chris Paul’s trade didn’t work out well. Klay Thompson’s departure may shock a lot of fans, but they also know that he has struggled for most of the seasons after his comeback from the injury.

Fans are eager to see what will happen to the Warriors roster and how it will affect the rest of the season while the front office considers the advantages and disadvantages of possible moves. The decisions made in the next few days could determine the franchise's future course, so the stakes are very high.

