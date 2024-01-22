In a recent interview, Kevin Durant expressed frustration that he has been kept out of the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) conversation, citing his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. "Because I went to the Warriors," Durant told Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin during an interview, adding, "Why shouldn't I be in that? That's the question you should ask. Why not? What haven't I done?"

In the NBA GOAT debate, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James are commonly mentioned, but it extends to other legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson.

In 2007, Kevin Durant was chosen as the second overall pick in the NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He played with the franchise, which later became the Oklahoma City Thunder, for nine seasons.

In 2016, Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors, winning back-to-back NBA championships and NBA Finals MVP Awards in 2017 and 2018. After sustaining an Achilles injury in 2019, he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Due to disagreements with the Nets' front office, Durant requested a trade in the 2022 offseason and was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2023.

Durant achieved numerous accolades throughout his career, including two NBA championships, an MVP Award, two Finals MVP Awards, and more. He has also been a key player for the U.S. men's national basketball team, winning three gold medals in the Olympics.

Kevin Durant's controversial move to the Warriors and impact on the ‘GOAT’ conversation

Despite his impressive resume, Durant has faced criticism for joining the Warriors in 2016, a move that sparked controversy as he left a team close to reaching the Finals to join their rivals.

On July 7, 2016, Kevin Durant formally inked a two-year, $54.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors. Making his first appearance for the team on October 25, 2016, against the San Antonio Spurs, Durant impressed with a team-leading 27 points, despite the Warriors facing a substantial defeat.

Throughout the 2016-2017 season, Durant delivered standout performances, including a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and a career-best six blocked shots.

During the 2017 NBA playoffs, Durant played a crucial role in guiding the Warriors to their third consecutive Finals. His exceptional performance in the Finals, boasting averages of 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, earned him the NBA Finals MVP title as the Warriors clinched victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the subsequent season (2017-2018), Durant chose to re-sign with the Warriors at a reduced salary, enhancing the team's salary cap flexibility. Durant achieved notable milestones, including reaching the 20,000-point mark, registering a career-high 14 assists, and scoring an impressive 50 points in a single game.

While facing criticism for his isolation-heavy playing style in the Western Conference Finals, Durant silenced skeptics with a standout performance in game 7, securing the Warriors' place in the Finals. In the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant set a new playoff career-high with 43 points, leading the Warriors to another championship and earning his second Finals MVP Award.

Durant extended his association with the Warriors in July 2018, signing a reported two-year, $61.5 million contract. However, the 2018-2019 season brought challenges, including a well-publicized altercation with teammate Draymond Green and Durant's injury in the playoffs.

A right calf strain in the Western Conference semifinals forced Durant to miss crucial playoff games. Although he returned for the NBA Finals, Durant suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury in Game 5, contributing to the Warriors' defeat and halting their pursuit of a three-peat.

Why did Kevin Durant receive so much hate for joining the Warriors?

Kevin Durant had been with the Oklahoma City Thunder since they drafted him 2nd overall in 2007 (previously Seattle Supersonics). Despite spending nine seasons with the Thunder, he hadn't won much, and the team had not secured an NBA Championship.

In the 2015–2016 playoffs, Durant and the Thunder faced the Golden State Warriors and were up 3–1 at one point. However, they ultimately lost the series. This playoff defeat marked a significant moment in Durant's career.

Feeling the desire for an NBA Championship win, Durant made the controversial decision to leave the Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. At that time, the Warriors were considered 50/50 favorites to win the championship.

While Durant experienced success with the Warriors, winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, he also became a target of criticism. His decision to join the team he lost to in the playoffs made him a perceived villain in the eyes of many NBA fans.

Kevin Durant's 2023-24 season statistics

In the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Kevin Durant played in all 35 games as a starter.

Averaging 37.0 minutes per game, he excelled in scoring with an impressive 29.2 points per game, while also contributing significantly in rebounds (6.3 RPG) and assists (5.6 APG).

Durant's well-rounded game included defensive prowess, recording 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His shooting efficiency was remarkable, boasting a field goal percentage of 53.2%, a three-point percentage of 47.0%, and a free throw percentage of 88.3%. This season, Durant achieved seven double-doubles and one triple-double.

Kevin Durant's Regular Season statistics

Throughout his illustrious career, spanning 1,021 regular-season games, Durant has consistently delivered exceptional performances. His career averages include 36.7 minutes per game, 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Defensively, he has maintained averages of 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Durant's shooting proficiency is evident with career percentages of 50.0% from the field, 38.8% from beyond the arc, and 88.6% from the free-throw line. Throughout his career, he has achieved 247 double-doubles and 18 triple-doubles, solidifying his status as one of the NBA's all-time greats.

