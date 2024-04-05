Why Are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Bad for NFL? Draft Experts Highlight Sky-High Expectations The Top QBs Have Created

When it comes to the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the two names that come to mind first. But while the two are undoubtedly the greatest quarterbacks to ever step foot on the field, they may not be entirely beneficial for the league. Draft experts believe these two have created giant expectations that are hard to meet.

Patrick Mahomes And Tom Brady Aren't All Good For NFL

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have set the bar so high that now all NFL teams look for is the next Brady or Mahomes. In that search, they keep discarding top first-round quarterbacks. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels are top first-round prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite being the top-performing quarterbacks in college football, there always remains a sword of expectations hanging over them. The most major expectation is whether they will be able to be as great as Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady in the near future. NFL Draft experts believe that the NFL is going somewhere wrong with these expectations.

"I think that we in the NFL world are spoiled by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Expectations for greatness are so **** high now every year," Matt Miller, ESPN's NFL Draft expert, explained during an exclusive interview with talkSPORT. Going further, Matt Miller revealed how Brady and Mahomes have impacted how teams look at QBs.

"Brady and Mahomes have so drastically altered how we view quarterbacks. Being a good quarterback anymore isn't good enough. Because the expectation is, well, if you can't beat Mahomes, what's the point?" Miller said, highlighting the harsh reality about today's NFL and its expectations of quarterbacks.

The point is that teams have started to give very limited time for quarterbacks to show their complete potential. In fact, there are quarterbacks who are good picks, but they don't get many chances to play on the field. All in all, while the bars might have been set high by Brady and Mahomes, QBs of this NFL era aren't getting enough chances to grow and develop.