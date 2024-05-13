7 best Ananya Panday movies that are unmissable
Ananya Panday movies are always a visual delight. From debut in SOTY 2 to latest film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she consistently showcases her acting skills.
Ananya Panday movies have a rich catalog to follow, marking her successful completion of five years in the industry. It's remarkable to consider that Ananya, who appeared to have recently debuted in the industry, has actually spent five successful years in it. Time certainly passes quickly!
Her journey began with her debut in the light-hearted movie, Student of the Year 2. Through dedication and perseverance, Ananya Panday has showcased her acting prowess, overcoming initial critiques to carve a niche as a versatile talent in the film domain. Ananya Panday's recent movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, received widespread acclaim for the actress' exceptional performance.
7 best Ananya Panday movies to add to your weekend watchlist
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gupta, Kalki Koechlin, Malaika Arora
Director: Arjun Varain Singh
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release year: December 26, 2023
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The latest Ananya Panday movie which garnered acclaim for its exceptional ensemble, captivating storyline, and the stellar direction by filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It revolves around the enduring friendship of three individuals - Ahana, Neil, and Imaad - who have been inseparable since their school years.
The film sheds light on the issue of urban loneliness, a topic that may be foreign to residents of small communities but significantly affects young adults, especially those residing in cities.
Dream Girl 2
Cast: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
IMDB Rating: 7/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Release year: August 25, 2023
Where to watch: Netflix
Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the successful comedy Dream Girl, proved to be a hit. Ananya Panday's inclusion in the cast opposite Ayushmann Khurana adds a fresh and dynamic dimension to the film.
This Ananya Panday movie revolves around the tale of a young man named Karam, whose pursuit of a serious life in Mathura is continually interrupted by a string of humorous situations. He falls for Pari, but Karam's life takes a comedic twist when he assumes the identity of a woman named Pooja.
Liger
Cast: Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Mike Tyson
Director: Puri Jagannadh
IMDB Rating: 2.6/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Action, Drama, Sports
Release year: August 25, 2022
Where to watch: Hotstar
Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. Touted as Vijay's first pan-Indian venture and Bollywood introduction, the action-packed thriller, co-starring Ananya Panday, initially sparked considerable anticipation among enthusiasts. Nonetheless, it fell short of box office expectations.
The Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda movie is a sports drama featuring the latter portraying an MMA fighter grappling with stammering challenges. Ananya Panday portrays his romantic interest, while Ramya Krishnan portrays his mother. Boxing icon Mike Tyson makes an appearance in an extended cameo. The film grossed approximately Rs 48.58 crore in India.
Gehraiyaan
Cast: Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa
Director: Shakun Batra
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Melodrama, Drama
Release year: February 11, 2022
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Gehraiyaan delves into various contemporary relationship dynamics, maturity, empowerment, relinquishment, and confronting mindset challenges. The narrative follows the journeys of Imaad Ali, Ahana Singh, and Neil Pereira, three individuals in their twenties, as they navigate through love, heartache, and camaraderie in the digital era.
Ananya Panday's character, Alisha, forms the crux of the storyline. A woman entrenched in a six-year-long relationship, Alisha finds herself ensnared in monotony. Her clandestine affair with Zain, her cousin Tia's fiance, portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, drives the plot forward.
Khaali Peeli
Cast: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Jaideep Ahlawat
Director: Maqbool Khan
IMDB Rating: 2.5/10
Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy, Romance, Drama
Release year: October 2, 2020
Where to watch: ZEE 5
Khaali Peeli portrays the tale of a cab driver named Blackie (portrayed by Ishaan Khatter), freed from prison following a sentence for ‘attempted manslaughter’. On a taxi journey, he encounters a dancer (Ananya Panday) who absconds with stolen funds. Their fates intertwine, ensuing in a series of dramatic and adventurous events.
Pati Patni Aur Woh
Cast: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khuaran, Kriti Sanon
Director: Mudassar Aziz
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Release year: December 6, 2019
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the iconic 1978 film of the same title. Ananya Panday portrays a young fashion designer who unwittingly falls in love with a married man, unaware of his marital status.
The ensuing extramarital affair takes a humorous yet messy turn with intriguing plot twists. Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar depict the roles of the husband and wife in the film, respectively. Pati Patni Aur Woh emerged as a blockbuster.
Student Of The Year 2
Cast: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria
Director: Punit Malhotra
IMDB Rating: 2.2/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Action, Comedy, Sports
Release year: May 10, 2019
Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video
The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria movie Student Of The Year 2 serves as a sequel to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
This Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria movie delves into themes of love, ambition, and friendship among the trio amidst a backdrop of academic competition at St. Teresa College. Tiger Shroff portrays a student facing bullying, while Tara Sutaria's character, Mia, harbors a deep passion for dance and strives to win a college competition. Ananya Panday's role as Shreya depicts a tomboy persona. Alia Bhatt also makes a special appearance in the song Hook Up Song.
As Ananya Panday marks her five-year milestone in the film industry, her diverse range of roles and commendable performances stand as a testament to her talent and dedication. From Student of the Year 2 to the latest Ananya Panday movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actress continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and charm.