7 best Ananya Panday movies that are unmissable

Ananya Panday movies have a rich catalog to follow, marking her successful completion of five years in the industry. It's remarkable to consider that Ananya, who appeared to have recently debuted in the industry, has actually spent five successful years in it. Time certainly passes quickly!

Her journey began with her debut in the light-hearted movie, Student of the Year 2. Through dedication and perseverance, Ananya Panday has showcased her acting prowess, overcoming initial critiques to carve a niche as a versatile talent in the film domain. Ananya Panday's recent movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, received widespread acclaim for the actress' exceptional performance.

7 best Ananya Panday movies to add to your weekend watchlist

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gupta, Kalki Koechlin, Malaika Arora

Director: Arjun Varain Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release year: December 26, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The latest Ananya Panday movie which garnered acclaim for its exceptional ensemble, captivating storyline, and the stellar direction by filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It revolves around the enduring friendship of three individuals - Ahana, Neil, and Imaad - who have been inseparable since their school years.

The film sheds light on the issue of urban loneliness, a topic that may be foreign to residents of small communities but significantly affects young adults, especially those residing in cities.

Dream Girl 2

Cast: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release year: August 25, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the successful comedy Dream Girl, proved to be a hit. Ananya Panday's inclusion in the cast opposite Ayushmann Khurana adds a fresh and dynamic dimension to the film.

This Ananya Panday movie revolves around the tale of a young man named Karam, whose pursuit of a serious life in Mathura is continually interrupted by a string of humorous situations. He falls for Pari, but Karam's life takes a comedic twist when he assumes the identity of a woman named Pooja.

Liger

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Mike Tyson

Director: Puri Jagannadh

IMDB Rating: 2.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action, Drama, Sports

Release year: August 25, 2022

Where to watch: Hotstar

Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. Touted as Vijay's first pan-Indian venture and Bollywood introduction, the action-packed thriller, co-starring Ananya Panday, initially sparked considerable anticipation among enthusiasts. Nonetheless, it fell short of box office expectations.

The Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda movie is a sports drama featuring the latter portraying an MMA fighter grappling with stammering challenges. Ananya Panday portrays his romantic interest, while Ramya Krishnan portrays his mother. Boxing icon Mike Tyson makes an appearance in an extended cameo. The film grossed approximately Rs 48.58 crore in India.

Gehraiyaan

Cast: Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa

Director: Shakun Batra

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Melodrama, Drama

Release year: February 11, 2022

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan delves into various contemporary relationship dynamics, maturity, empowerment, relinquishment, and confronting mindset challenges. The narrative follows the journeys of Imaad Ali, Ahana Singh, and Neil Pereira, three individuals in their twenties, as they navigate through love, heartache, and camaraderie in the digital era.

Ananya Panday's character, Alisha, forms the crux of the storyline. A woman entrenched in a six-year-long relationship, Alisha finds herself ensnared in monotony. Her clandestine affair with Zain, her cousin Tia's fiance, portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, drives the plot forward.

Khaali Peeli

Cast: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Maqbool Khan

IMDB Rating: 2.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy, Romance, Drama

Release year: October 2, 2020

Where to watch: ZEE 5

Khaali Peeli portrays the tale of a cab driver named Blackie (portrayed by Ishaan Khatter), freed from prison following a sentence for ‘attempted manslaughter’. On a taxi journey, he encounters a dancer (Ananya Panday) who absconds with stolen funds. Their fates intertwine, ensuing in a series of dramatic and adventurous events.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Cast: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khuaran, Kriti Sanon

Director: Mudassar Aziz

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release year: December 6, 2019

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the iconic 1978 film of the same title. Ananya Panday portrays a young fashion designer who unwittingly falls in love with a married man, unaware of his marital status.

The ensuing extramarital affair takes a humorous yet messy turn with intriguing plot twists. Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar depict the roles of the husband and wife in the film, respectively. Pati Patni Aur Woh emerged as a blockbuster.

Student Of The Year 2

Cast: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria

Director: Punit Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 2.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Action, Comedy, Sports

Release year: May 10, 2019

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video

The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria movie Student Of The Year 2 serves as a sequel to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

This Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria movie delves into themes of love, ambition, and friendship among the trio amidst a backdrop of academic competition at St. Teresa College. Tiger Shroff portrays a student facing bullying, while Tara Sutaria's character, Mia, harbors a deep passion for dance and strives to win a college competition. Ananya Panday's role as Shreya depicts a tomboy persona. Alia Bhatt also makes a special appearance in the song Hook Up Song.

As Ananya Panday marks her five-year milestone in the film industry, her diverse range of roles and commendable performances stand as a testament to her talent and dedication. From Student of the Year 2 to the latest Ananya Panday movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actress continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and charm.