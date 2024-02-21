Every NFL fan knows about Aaron Rodgers, one of the legendary players of all time. Aaron Rodgers is no less than a legend who the football world respects as much as Tom Brady. When it comes to the former Packers quarterback, fans know almost everything about him.

Everything but net worth. When it comes to the net worth of a player, it's a number that keeps on changing every year, at least with players like Rodgers. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the net worth of Aaron Rodgers as of 2024:

What is Aaron Rodgers' Net Worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Aaron Rodgers has a whopping net worth of about $200 Million. The NFL's star quarterback is well-known for his longest time and achievement with the Green Bay Packers. In fact, talking about his net worth, he is one of the most-paid athletes in the world, including the NFL of course.

Aaron Rodgers' $200 Million net worth is made up of multiple components including his income from the NFL, deals with brands for endorsement, real estate investments, and all the business ventures he owns solely or partially. Nevertheless, his football contracts contribute most to his whooping $200 Million net worth.

Aaron Rodgers’ Contract

Aaron Rodgers joined the NFL as the pick 24 of the Round 1 draft in 2005. During his NFL draft, he signed a five-year contract with the Green Bay Packers, which was worth $7.7 Million. In 2008, Rodgers signed a contract extension worth $65 Million for six years until 2016.

But halfway through his 2008 contract, Aaron Rodgers signed another contract extension for 5 more years, the extension worth $110 Million in 2013. That contract made him the highest-paid NFL player in the history of the league. In 2018, he signed a $134 Million contract with the Packers to remain a part of the team.

In 2022, Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension worth $200 Million for 4 years, which came with $153 as guaranteed money. In 2023, he restructured his contract with the team and went for a pay cut when he joined the New York Jets. The deal he got was $112.5 Million for 3 years.

Aaron Rodgers' Salary

When Aaron Rodgers joined the Green Bay Packers in 2005, he signed a $7.7 Million contract, with $5.4 Million as guaranteed money. From 2005 to 2009, Rodgers earned an annual salary of $1.5 Million. From 2009 to 2014, he had a net average salary of $10 Million.

After signing a $110 Million contract in 2013, he earned an average salary of about $22 Million till 2018. In 2018, he got himself a $134 Million deal from the Packers, which turned his average salary to $33 Million till 2022. In 2022, he signed a 3-year contract which turned his annual salary to $40 Million.

Aaron Rodgers' Career Earnings

Aaron Rodgers spent a total of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. During his time with the Packers, he earned approximately $72 Million in salary, along with $147 Million in signing bonus. Talking about roster bonuses, he earned more than $61 Million in that.

The former Packers quarterback earned $6.05 Million in workout bonuses and $14.2 Million in restructuring bonuses, with the Green Bay Packers. In addition to that, his total earnings from option bonuses and incentives were $3 Million and $665,804. So in total, he earned about $305.6 Million from the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has played one season with the New York Jets and so far, he has earned an average salary of about $1.8 Million, along with a signing bonus of $35 Million and a workout bonus of $50,000. So in total, he has earned about $36.8 Million from the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers' College and Professional Career

During his freshman season at Butte in 2002, Aaron Rodgers threw about 25 touchdowns and helped the team win the Norcal Conference Championship along with a number two national ranking. Rodgers was then transferred to the University of California after just one year of junior college.

In 2003 he was a part of the California Golden Bears, representing the University of California. In his 2003 season he had a passing yards of 2903 with 349 passing attempts and a total of 19 touchdowns. In the 2004 season, his passing yards went down to 2566 but his touchdowns increased to 24.

In 2005 he joined Green Bay Packers as a rookie and that season he had 65 total passing yards. But that number just went more and more each year. In the 2008 regular season, he had a passing yard of 4038, which jumped from 218 in 2007.

Ever since, in most of the regular seasons he had passing yards of more than 4000 which is more than 20 touchdowns each season. By the end of the 2023 season, his career record had a total of 59,055 passing yards, with 475 touchdowns and about 105 interceptions. What an amazing record.

Aaron Rodgers' Brand Endorsements

Aaron Rodgers isn't just a great NFL player but also a smart brand ambassador. According to Forbes, he earned about $11 Million annually through brand endorsements. Talking about brand endorsements, he is known to be linked with some renowned names like Zenith Watches, State Farm, Amberjack, Pizza Hut, Adidas, and more.

Aaron Rodgers' Investments and Business Ventures

Aaron Rodgers in collaboration with Ryan Braun invested in a restaurant in the Milwaukee Area. Unfortunately, that restaurant had to shut down due to massive consistent losses, which was mostly a result of Braun's PED scandal. But that loss didn't stop him from making more risky investments.

Just like Tom Brady, who is known for his investments in different sports, Aaron Rodgers decided to do the same. Aaron Rodgers became the first active NFL player to acquire an ownership stake in an NBA team. In 2018, he announced his new partnership with Milwaukee Bucks, as a minority shareholder.

Aaron Rodgers' House and Real Estate

Aaron Rodgers made an investment of $2 Million in a massive mansion in Del Mar, California, just to sell it for $5.1 Million in November 2021. A year before that, somewhere around December 2019, Rodgers got himself a mansion for $28 Million.

The previous owner of that mansion was renowned musician Robbie Williams. Rodgers paid the whole amount in cash upfront, and no mortgage was possibly taken out. Last year in August, Rodgers paid about $9.5 Million to acquire a home in New Jersey. It's a place where he lives, which is just 10 minutes away from Jets' stadium.

How much money did Aaron Rodgers win on Jeopardy?

With Jeopardy, Aaron Rodgers made about $8,399 considering that $50,000 went to a charity. Rodgers hosted the show for about two weeks or ten episodes, to be more precise, During his time at the show, the Jets quarterback raised about $236,725 for a fund called North Valley Community Foundation.