Why Has Jasprit Bumrah Been Rested From 4th Test vs England in Ranchi? BCCI Reveals

Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fourth Test between India and England, scheduled to take place in Ranchi from February 23. The BCCI has reacted to the same and revealed why.

Why has Bumrah been rested?

The decision has been taken to manage Bumrah’s workload and provide him rest, keeping in mind the amount of cricket he has played over the past few months. This is the second time a player has been rested due to workload concerns as earlier the same decision was taken by the board for Mohammed Siraj when he was rested for the second Test in Vishakhapatnam.

Announcing Bumrah’s absence from the fourth Test, BCCI released a statement which read, “The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times.”

KL Rahul to miss fourth Test

KL Rahul, who was out of action in the second and third Test, has been ruled out of the fourth Test as well due to fitness concerns. Rahul played the first Test in Hyderabad and scored 86 and 22 in the first and second innings respectively.

However, he acquired a quadriceps injury after which he was ruled out of the Vishakhapatnam Test. His inclusion in the Rajkot Test was subject to fitness but after complaining of a sore knee, he was excluded from the squad.

Rahul’s inclusion in the final Test at Dharamsala will also depend on his fitness as BCCI stated, “His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.”

Advertisement

Mukesh Kumar’s re-entry

Mukesh Kumar, who was not included in the squad for the third Test has returned in the absence of Bumrah and will be featuring in the Ranchi test. Kumar had earlier participated in the second Test at Vishakhapatnam in the absence of Mohammed Siraj, where he picked up 1 wicket while giving away 70 runs and bowling 12 overs.

After his exclusion from the third Test, Kumar went on to participate in the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Bihar, where he picked 10 wickets while conceding 50 runs, delivering his career-best figures, to empower Bengal to a massive victory. This paved the way for Mukesh to make a comeback to the Indian squad.

In the absence of Bumrah, Mukesh and uncapped Akash Deep will be considered to complement Mohammed Siraj in the Indian pace attack. Akash recently emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India A in their first-class games against England Lions.

India vs England Test series

India is currently leading the Test series against England by 2-1 and will be looking forward to turning the results of the Ranchi Test in their favor, to secure their victory in the series. However, the fourth Test will be played in the absence of various significant Indian players like Virat Kohli, who announced the birth of baby boy Akaay on Tuesday, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah.

The fourth Test will start on Friday, February 23, and will continue till February 27 in Ranchi. The final Test of the series will take place in Dharamsala 8 days after the end of the fourth Test, from March 7 to March 11.

India's squad for the fourth Ind vs Eng Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

ALSO READ: Why Did England Start Their Innings in Third Test Against India at 5/0?