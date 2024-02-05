Title- ‘Majja Aawi Gayi’: Jasprit Bumrah Applauded by Sachin Tendulkar and Fans as He Becomes Fastest Indian to Achieve 150 Test Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second Test match against England. Picking up a total of 9 wickets in the Test at Visakhapatnam, Bumrah helped the Team beat the visitors by 106 runs, leveling the series 1-1 and earning the Player of the Match award on Monday.

On Day 2 of the second Test, the ace Indian pacer took 6 wickets, which included some high-profile wickets like Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The highlight of the day was the lethal yorker he bowled to Ollie Pope, which sent the stumps flying. With this, England were restricted to just 255 runs in the first innings.

Replicating the stellar performance, Bumrah went on to pick up 3 wickets in the second inning as well, taking the total number of wickets in the match to 9. Ravichandran Ashwin complemented Bumrah’s outstanding performance as he, too, picked up 3 wickets, dismissing Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope.

Fastest Indian to achieve 150 Test Wickets

This Test also helped Bumrah register another record to his name as he reached the milestone of 150 Test wickets. After dismissing Ben Stokes in the first innings, Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler to reach the prestigious milestone. He completed this feat in 6781 deliveries, surpassing Umesh Yadav’s record of 7661 balls.

At the end of the match, he registered figures of 9/91, which is also the second-best figure by any Indian pacer against England. Chetan Sharma still holds the record of registering the best figures against England by an Indian pacer- 10/188.

At the same time, Ravichandran Ashwin has also inched closer to achieving the 500 wickets mark as he completed 499 Test Wickets after the end of the second Test against England.

Sachin, Shastri applaud Bumrah

The cricket world is in awe of Bumrah as multiple cricketers have applauded the dominating show that the Indian pace wizard put on in Visakhapatnam.

Showering praise over the Indian pacer, former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri said, “Exhilarating stuff from a Special Bowler. Boom Boom just magnificent @Jaspritbumrah93 #Bumrah #INDvsENG.”

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also stepped forward to glorify Bumrah’s heroics as he wrote, “Su waat 6, Bumrah bhai! Majja aawi gayi. #INDvENG.”

The Indian Cricket Fans are all over social media, heaping praises over Bumrah’s stellar show. Here’s the proof:

Team India in the second IND vs ENG Test

Team India entered Vishakhapatnam with a 1-0 trail in the series as England had clinched victory in the first Test. The absence of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja added to the Team’s challenges. However, the team came out with flying colors as they overcame all the challenges to emerge victorious and level the series.

The Test saw some exceptional performances by various Indian cricketers. The youngsters shone quite brightly as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill crossed the century mark. While Yashasvi stunned everyone with a dazzling debut double-century in the first inning, Shubman Gill brought up his third Test century in the second inning, ending a long drought of runs. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s performance stood apart as he was awarded the Player of the Match for playing a major role in the team’s victory which leveled the series 1-1.

India and England will now be meeting at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot for the third Test, scheduled for February 15-19.

