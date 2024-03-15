'Tom Brady is more handsome': Superfan Veronika Rajek's EXCLUSIVE TAKE On Tom Brady As She Sweetly DISSES Aaron Rodgers And Patrick Mahomes

If there's any biggest fan of NFL legend Tom Brady, the world knows it's Veronika Rajek. The supermodel who's popular as Brady's biggest fan recently took a sweet dig at Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, during G.O.A.T comparison. In fact, Veronika Rajek believes Brady is better than the two and the most handsome in the league.

What did Veronika Rajek say about Tom Brady in comparison with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?

Veronika Rajek recently appeared on the Only Stands podcast by Glenny Balls. During her time on the podcast, Veronika talked about a wide range of topics and things. But the most interesting conversation was when the supermodel talked about the person responsible for her fame and success: Tom Brady.

When Veronika Rajek was talking about Tom Brady as a man that "every woman wants to have", Glenny Balls asked her a counter-question. "If I were to say that I think Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady?" Glenny had said. To this Veronika Rajek instantly said, "No. No. Definitely not."

"I think Tom Brady is more handsome than Aaron," Veronika had said. Glenny instantly picked this point up and stated his opinion that Brady might be more handsome than Rodgers, but the Jets’ quarterback is better at football. Veronika disagreed big time.

Going forward during the conversation, after passing on to Aaron Rodgers, Veronika Rajek was asked to pick between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Talking about Patrick Mahomes, Rajek said some really supportive words. "Big Talent definitely," Rajek had said. But when it came to picking a side, she chose Brady.

"Comparing to Tom, it's hard to compare the G.O.A.T with others. We will see. Okay, let's make this window open because I think he has still a career in front of him," Veronika Rajek said, concluding her take on the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes debate.

If we look at what Veronika said, she has got some point here. Tom Brady's career as quarterback finished a long time ago. But when it comes to Patrick Mahomes, the bracket is still wide open. So we can say that there's a very good chance that he might succeed in beating Tom Brady's NFL legacy.

