Tyreek Hill Reveals Mahomes and Kelce Take “Team-Friendly Deals” to Keep Core Team Intact

Tyreek Hill, a former wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs who is currently with the Miami Dolphins, recently revealed the reason behind the Chiefs' success for ongoing Super Bowl victories of their great players on the "MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME" podcast.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the "Core Guys"

In response to a question concerning the Chiefs' apparent hesitation to offer their players more than $20 million, Hill stated that the team prioritizes a high value on keeping its "core guys" together. He distinctly identified Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as those crucial players and said:

"No no! Nobody's Travis Kelce. Nobody's Patrick Mahomes either. Those two are they are just different. They deserve to be the highest paid. But obviously, they gonna take friendly deals because you know keep the team together."

Hill claims that Mahomes signed a contract that enables other players to be happy as well and doesn't take everything at once. Hill calculated Kelce's compensation to be between $14 and $15 million, showing how the two maintain their modesty to make sure the club as a whole reaps the rewards of their deals.

Patrick Mahomes' Contract Restructuring and Long-Term Commitment

According to reports, the Chiefs renegotiated Patrick Mahomes' deal to free up $21.6 million in cap space. The quarterback will be paid a guaranteed amount of approximately $210 million over the following four years, with an agreement to remain with the team until 2030. The Chiefs now have the freedom to renegotiate deals with existing players and perhaps sign new ones in the off-season and future drafts.

Despite winning three Super Bowls together, Mahomes and Kelce have chosen to take team-friendly deals.

Patrick Mahomes, who will be eligible for almost $450 million in 2020, is now sixth among quarterbacks in terms of pay, while Travis Kelce will have a $12 million base salary plus a $250,000 workout bonus for the succeding season.

Tyreek Hill's confessions shed light on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's generosity and team-first mindset, which has propelled the Kansas City Chiefs' ongoing success and allowed them to hang onto a solid group of players.

