Fact Check: Did Tyreek Hill really file for divorce from wife Keeta Vaccaro 2 months after marrying her?

Tyreek Hill has been in the highlights for a while, thanks to the rumors of him divorcing his wife Keeta Vaccaro. Acknowledging the rumors, the Dolphins' wide receiver has recently made a statement. Here's what Tyreek Hill said about his divorce with Keeta Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill's statement on divorce with Keeta Vaccaro

After being engaged for two years, Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro got married in November 2023 last year, in Texas. The couple started dating back in 2020 and their relationship took a serious turn last year. But two months after their marriage, the rumors of them divorcing came to light.

Also Read: Insider reveals Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had a secret engagement on New Year’s eve: Find out

The rumors were triggered by an article from South Florida Sun Sentinel. It claimed that Tyreek Hill's family lawyer filed for a divorce petition in Broward County on January 22, 2024, at around 9:43 in the morning. The news is going viral on the internet, with fans making different speculations.

The wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins finally decided to take things into his own hands and gave clarity on the situation. Tyreek Hill took out his Twitter (now X) account and shared the article that started it all, along with his statement. "boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way," he tweeted.

But that's not just it. Going forward, he also shared another tweet where he said, "I get on Twitter and see bs.”

It's obvious why he tweeted that, considering everyone is just talking about his divorce. Nevertheless, Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro are still happily married.