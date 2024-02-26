Tyreek Hill Calls Out Jake Paul For A Fight As Dolphins Wide Receiver Reveals Plans For Boxing And UFC Debut

Tyreek Hill has undoubtedly established himself as one of the league's greatest wide receivers. He has already made significant strides in proving his skills. However, now that he has firmly established his presence in the NFL, it seems that Tyreek Hill is setting his sights on a new challenge - making his debut in the world of Boxing and UFC. Interestingly enough, he believes he has what it takes to defeat Paul in his very first match.

Tyreek Hill calls out Jake Paul for being his potential UFC and boxing debut opponent

Tyreek Hill just popped up on the Fully Titled podcast with Bob Menery, where the Dolphins' wide receiver showed his keenness for a good fight. The superstar from the Dolphins spilled the beans that he's itching to have a sit-down with Dana White, the big boss of UFC, to discuss his fighting future. And by fighting, he means either stepping into the boxing ring or the octagon.

"Just take it to the cage, bro. That's why I want to meet Dana White, I want to get in the cage. I want to get in the cage or I want to box," Tyreek Hill said, talking about his interest in taking the first step toward his fighting career. Talking about his fighting career, Hill also revealed who he sees as a potential opponent.

For the first time he gets into the ring, Tyreek Hill feels like Jake Paul would be an ideal opponent. Hill called out Jake Paul and said that he doesn't feel he is that tough not to fight. "I think my first fight needs to be like Jake Paul or something like that," Hill said in reference to Jake Paul.

Tyreek Hill has never boxed or fought professionally before. However, the standout wide receiver insists that he has a background in boxing from his upbringing. As a result, he envisions a potential career in boxing or UFC down the line. The question of whether his debut fight would be against Jake Paul is still up in the air.

Jake Paul transitioned from being a Youtuber to a boxer. Surprisingly, he has a solid record so far. Since his debut in 2020, he has only been defeated once in 9 matches. His current record stands at 8 wins and 1 loss, with 5 of those wins coming by knockout. The sole defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Tyreek Hill must have felt pretty excited when he found out that he could potentially face someone like Jake Paul, who has only lost one fight in his entire career. It's a big deal for Hill, and he probably knew about Paul's record before making that statement. Who knows, maybe one day we'll actually get to witness them battling it out in the ring. What are your thoughts on this?