Why Philadelphia Eagles Could Be Banned From Wearing Home Jerseys in Brazil for NFL’s Season Opener? Find Out

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. This game is about to make a milestone in the world of the NFL. The event is going to represent the league’s first-ever game in South America. The game is going to be set at Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena.

The venue is deeply entrenched in local sports culture and is known for hosting soccer matches for its home team, Corinthians. However, in anticipation of this historic match, a peculiar challenge has emerged. The Eagles are being banned from wearing their traditional green home jersey.

No home jerseys for the Brazil match?

A rivalry is about to happen between Corinthians and Palmeiras, another prominent Brazilian soccer club. A major aspect of this rivalry is the informal ban on the color green within the confines of Corinthians Arena.

This whole ban stems from Palmeiras' association with the color green, which serves as its team color. As a result, there is a longstanding tradition of disallowing anything green within the stadium. This also includes attire worn by players and fans alike.

But the actions of the ban are not very uncommon. The Daily Mail reported that individuals were facing fines for daring to wear green clothing or accessories within the stadium. Even professional athletes such as Corinthians’ striker, Jo, have been penalized for violating this unspoken rule by wearing green cleats.

Eagles' International Dilemma

The implication of this ban was extended to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, whose team’s color is green. While no official decision has been made regarding the jersey, speculation has restricted wearing the customary green home jerseys.

The face-off between the teams is creating major excitement among the fans. Jo, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt apology following his fine for wearing green cleats. Despite the wardrobe restrictions, the excitement for the game in Brazil remains palpable.

Despite the NFL’s efforts to expand its global footprint, this matchup promises to showcase the league’s appeal to an international audience.

