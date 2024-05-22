Why Was Sean O’Malley’s Home Raided by Armed Police? UFC Champion Reveals Bizarre Reason Behind Terrifying Incident

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was recently left shellshocked after find armed police outside of his house. The heavily armed cops came to raid the 29-year-old’s abode.

However, he found out that it was a practical prank played by someone. O’Malley recently dived deep into the reason behind this shocking incident.

Sean O’Malley explains reason behind police raid

Sean O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow podcast that someone called 911 to launch a fake emergency report. O’Malley was asked to come out of the house with his arms up in the air.

He was also escorted out to the police card while being cuffed. Eventually, other officers arrived and acknowledged the UFC superstar.

Detailing the incident, O’Malley said to The Sun, “I've got shotguns pointed at me, like ARs from like four different cops pointing at me, and I was like, 'I'm just going to listen,' and f***ing walk back. They said I killed my parents or something like that."

Detailing the incident, O'Malley said to The Sun, "I've got shotguns pointed at me, like ARs from like four different cops pointing at me, and I was like, 'I'm just going to listen,' and f***ing walk back. They said I killed my parents or something like that."

He added: "Yeah, they thought there was an active shooter inside, they're like, 'Who is inside?' I was like, 'No, I was just gaming.'" Sean O'Malley added that the police were unable to find the person who launched the fake emergency report. To ease the stress caused by the bizarre situation, O'Malley treated himself to a pizza.

When is Sean O’Malley fighting next?

Sean O’Malley rose to superstardom when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292. He is expected to take on Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili next.

While there’s no official announcement of the fight yet, O’Malley has claimed the fight will take place at UFC 306. The event is touted to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Dana White has already hinted that it would be a unique event.

O’Malley potentially putting on a masterclass performance at the iconic fixture could see the bantamweight sharpshooter further raise his stock in the MMA world.