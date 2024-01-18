Who did the Pacers trade for Pascal Siakam from Raptors and how are the Pelicans involved?

The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers are nearing the completion of a significant trade deal as reported by ESPN.

Pascal Siakam, the two-time All-Star is set to join the Pacers, according to this deal. In return for Siakam, the Raptors are said to obtain three first-round picks along with Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora.

The news of this blockbuster deal came three weeks before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. The New Orleans Pel was also included in the trade, contributing Kira Lewis Jr. to the Raptors' roster.

As per the mentioned parts of the trade, the Raptors gain two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, including the Pacers' pick and the lowest pick among the Jazz, Rockets, or Thunder's picks, a pick they originally obtained from the Thunder.

Indiana's first-round pick of 2026 is their other acquisition which is protected for the top-four as per The Athletic.

The Pacers, as per the possible trade arrangement, land Pascal Siakam along with a second-round pick in 2024 from the Pelicans.

The Raptors, in return, will be getting Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., a first-round pick from the Pacers in 2024, and the lesser of the first-round picks from the Jazz, Clippers, Rockets, or Thunder in 2024.

The Raptors are also set to get a 2026 first-round pick from the Pacers which is also protected 1-4. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will receive cash considerations according to the proposed deal.

Siakam's move to the Pacers: Assessing the prospects in Indiana

Siakam's agent, Todd Ramasar, expressed his excitement for Pascal's quality opportunity with the Pacers, playing alongside Tyrese [Haliburton] and Myles [Turner] under the excellent coaching of Rick Carlisle. He noted that Siakam's future in Indiana looks promising as shared with Andscape.

Apart from Indiana, other teams like the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have shown interest in acquiring Siakam.

Rumors suggested that the Raptors once participated in talks with the Sacramento Kings, which, however, did not materialize. Sacramento reportedly decided not to include Keegan Murray, their second-year forward, in any deal for Siakam.

Siakam's upcoming free agency in the summer gave him a special role in the trade talks. By choosing not to discuss a contract extension, he may have discouraged teams that didn't align with his interests.

With a 23-17 standing, holding down the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, Indiana had the advantageous position to acquire Siakam.

Pacers, averaging an NBA-best 125.6 points per game, not only possess all their first-round picks along with another 2024 first-rounder from the Thunder, but they also have the potential to create maximum cap space in the coming offseason.

This situation gave them some advantage against the Raptors in the negotiations. In the current season, Siakam, at 29, averages 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. This year marks his eighth season in the NBA, all spent with the Raptors who initially picked him 27th overall in 2016.

Siakam has made quite a name for himself in his career. He's been selected for two All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. Not only that, but he played a crucial role in helping Toronto secure their first NBA championship in 2019.

