'Will Draw Some Interest': NBA Insider Hints at Warriors Four-Time Champ Klay Thompson Heading Towards Free Agency

NBA Insider Zach Lowe makes remarks hinting at the possibility of Golden State Warriors' four-time NBA champion, Klay Thompson, heading toward free agency. According to Lowe, there have been no substantive talks between the Warriors and Thompson's representatives about a new deal for several months.

Lowe wrote: “There have been no substantive talks between the team and Thompson’s representatives about a new deal for months now”

Further, taking into account the Jrue Holiday extension, he added, “Both sides surely took note of the four-year, $135 million extension Jrue Holiday — almost exactly Thompson’s age — signed with the Celtics last week. Thompson will draw some interest in free agency, league sources said.”

Coach Steve Kerr is Emphatic About Klay Thompson

Amidst speculation about the future of Klay Thompson with the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr believes that the team still needs him.

Kerr recently said, "We need Klay back. He still has good years left. And I speak for everyone, we want him back."

However, Thompson's future with the Warriors became even more uncertain following a disappointing performance in the play-in round, where he went 0-for-10 from the field during the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

This defeat is being viewed as a potential conclusion to the Warriors dynasty and possibly the final outing for the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson as teammates.

Despite his age and past injuries, Thompson's impressive career and sharpshooting abilities are likely to attract significant interest from other teams, should he decide not to re-sign with the Warriors.

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have already been linked as potential landing spots for the sharpshooter, if it turns out to be true, it will add a new chapter in Thompson's career.

