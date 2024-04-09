Will Virat Kohli Be Selected in India's T20 World Cup Squad? Cricket Star Likely to Make Stunning Comeback

The cricket world is abuzz with speculation over whether the legendary Virat Kohli will be part of India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. According to sources close to the BCCI, as reported by Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old batting maestro is almost certain to make a stunning comeback to the national team for the showpiece event.

Initial Doubts Dispelled by IPL Exploits

Initially, there were doubts about Kohli's inclusion due to concerns over his playing style suiting the conditions. However, his exceptional form in the ongoing IPL 2024, where he is currently the leading run-scorer, has seemingly forced the BCCI's hand, with reports suggesting they are now "hell-bent" on including him in the 15-man squad.

Lara Backs Kohli's Selection

Kohli's recent performances have also caught the attention of West Indian batting legend Brian Lara, who has strongly backed his selection for the T20 World Cup. In an interview with Star Sports (attended by former India batter Ambati Rayudu), Lara asserted that Kohli's value goes beyond his strike rate, which depends on the batting position.

"The strike-rate depends on position, and for an opener strike-rate of 130-140 is pretty alright. But if you are coming in the middle-order then you may be required to hit at 150 or 160," Lara said, adding that Kohli's ability to bat through the innings and finish strongly makes him a valuable asset.

The Ideal Top Order

Lara even suggested that India's top three for the World Cup should comprise Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and the young Shubman Gill, irrespective of strike rate concerns. He proposed opening with Kohli and Rohit, or slotting one of them at number three, to provide experience and stability to the batting lineup.

Advice for Young Talents

The West Indian legend also weighed in on the struggles of young Rajasthan Royals opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, attributing his lean patch to potential anxiety over World Cup selection. Lara advised Jaiswal and other youngsters to focus on the IPL and let their performances take care of the selection process.

The Comeback King?

As the T20 World Cup draws nearer, all eyes will be on Kohli's exploits in the IPL and the BCCI's final decision on his inclusion. With his vast experience, outstanding record, and current form, the cricket world eagerly awaits the potential return of one of the game's modern greats to the biggest stage.

