Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Hrithik Roshan's War, THIS celebrity hairstylist has styled for 98% of Indian films

Ranbir Kapoor's hairstyle and overall macho look in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal continues to be a trendsetter, and fans gushed over his look, running straight to the salon to get that look, haven't they? Have you ever wondered who creates these hairstyles and looks for celebrities in the movies, where they get inspiration from, and, most importantly, how costly it is? Well, celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim has finally spilled the beans in the latest interview.

Here's how much the celebrity hairstylist charges

In an interview with Brut, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim spilled the beans about his celebrity customers. He said, "Hrithik Roshan's look in War, Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal, Shahid Kapoor's look in Kabir Singh, Vicky Kaushal's look in Sam Bahadur, Bobby's look in Animal, Rajinikanth's look in Jailer, Prabhas' look in Baahubali, which people had really liked. Almost 98% of the Indian films are styled by me, whether it's south or north. My fee is very simple, and everybody knows how much I charge. It starts from Rs 1 lakh. That's the minimum."

Aalim Hakim talks about his loyal celebrity clients

He further added, "Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, they all became my clients 20 years back, and they are still my clients. They've been coming to me, and they still do. Now, this is loyalty, I can say. They have never changed me as their barber. I'm still their hairdresser."

Aalim Hakim also has several cricketer clients, and recently, he styled Virat Kohli for IPL 2024. Hakim disclosed, "Since IPL was coming up, we decided to do something cool and different. Virat always has references like 'we'll try this, we'll try that, next time we'll try this.' This time, we decided to do something really cool. We did a slit in his eyebrows."

More about Aalim Hakim

Aalim Hakim is the go-to guy for Bollywood's A-listers like Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan. Not to mention cricket champs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Apart from Bollywood, he's also a big name down south in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, having styled stars like Rajnikanth and Mahesh Babu. Even some of the biggest movie hairstyles, like those in Robot and Bahubali, are his creations.

