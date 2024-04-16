Is Anushka Sharma back in Mumbai with daughter Vamika and baby boy Akaay? Fans think so

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most loved Indian celebrity couples, recently embraced parenthood for the second time. They welcomed their baby boy, Akaay, in February, during their time outside the country. Virat returned to India last month but Anushka remained abroad with her daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Now, it looks like the actress has returned to Mumbai with her kids, as suggested by fans.

Fans think Anushka Sharma is back in town with her children Vamika and Akaay

Today, on April 16, news broke out on X (Twitter) by some fans that Anushka Sharma and her children, Vamika and Akaay, have returned to Mumbai. The fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over her return after a long period of time.

One person said, “Anushka Sharma is back in India.. This is the best news I heard today.” Another user stated, “Anushka sharma is back home.” One fan questioned emotionally, “is anushka sharma back in india (holding back tears emoji).”

Have a look!

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their son Akaay

In February, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared the happy announcement with their followers. Their statement read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

The message added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

The family received blessings from many of their friends and colleagues in the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and numerous others filled the comments section under their post with love and wishes.

Virat returned to India in March ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He joined his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they kick started their campaign for the current season. RCB’s most recent match was yesterday when they faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

