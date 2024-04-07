The Great Indian Kapil Show: Shreyas Iyer recalls waving at a girl from audience during his first IPL series

The Great Indian Kapil Show's second episode featured the distinguished cricketer duo Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma. The episode was full of revelations by the cricketers, but Shreyas’s disclosure from his first IPL, where he waved at a girl in the audience, elicited the audience’s attention.

Shreyas Iyer’s revelation of waving at a girl during his first IPL

When Kapil Sharma asked a humorous question to Shreyas Iyer if he had ever found a cute girl in a stadium and cared to look for her after the match or if he had ever asked the camera person about her, to which he spontaneously replied, “Nahi (No).” However, he reminisces a memory from his first IPL series, where he waved at a girl he found cute in the stands.

Elaborating on the same, he narrates, “Jab hi main first-year khel raha tha IPL mein tabhi ek stand mein mujhe ek bahut beautiful si ladki dikhi thi. Tbhi maine usko hey kiya tha. Aur fir uske baad mein aisa matlb, ye bahut salon pehle ka baat hai. To fir main match ke baad aise wo dekhte hai na kbhi kbhi tbhi facebook wo sab bahut chal raha tha. Tabhi main aise try kar raha tha ki message aya hai ki nahi, to main check kar raha tha (During my first year playing in the IPL, I noticed a beautiful girl in the stands. And I waved at her. And then I was… this happened a long time ago. After the match, I scrolled through Facebook, hoping to get a message from her. So I kept checking my messages. Because Facebook used to be very popular at that time).”

The confession made by Shreyas left the audience in stitches. Iyer accepted that this was the only case he could recall in reference to Kapil’s question. Teasing the cricket, Kapil added, “Honestly dekho honesty Imandari hai (It is pure honesty).”

Further, he also showed a magic trick from his cards, as he was a professional magician before entering cricket.

Kapil Sharma’s banter with Rohit Sharma’s wife

The comedian further gets into a banter with Rohit Sharma’s wife, asking if she ever got the chance to exchange a conversation with Anushka Sharma when Virat Kohli or Rohit gets out. Acknowledging his question, she said, “Main baat hi nahi karti hun. Jab wo batting krte hai to main bas aise hi baithti hun (I don’t talk at all when he is batting. I simply sit like this when he’s batting).” On which Kapil throws another question, “Bhagwan na kare jaldi out ho gaye, poora match dekhti hai ki uth ke nikal leti hai (And if, God forbid if he gets out early, do you still watch the entire match, or do you leave midway)?” Responding to his question, she said that she also sits there to cheer for his friends. Taking it ahead, Kapil said, “I see. You only leave when you get them all out).”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show has now landed its flight on Netflix, as it will be broadcast in 142 countries. The cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

