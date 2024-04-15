13 best real-life Bollywood couples that give major relationship goals

The real-life Bollywood couples are adored and immensely loved by the audiences. The stories of their dating phase, their wedding, and their married life serve major relationship goals. Some celebrity pairs often give their admirers a glimpse into their romance and family lives through social media, leaving the fans in awe. To remind you of their dreamy love stories, presented below is a list of some of the most beloved Bollywood couples in no particular order.

13 real-life Bollywood couples that have the audience’s hearts:



1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the power couple of the film industry, started during a workshop for their first film together. These talented actors started dating and gradually fell in love on the sets of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Few years later, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November of the same year.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

One of the most popular Indian celebrity couples, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli met on the sets of an advertisement in 2013. After a few years of dating, their wedding after a long dating period on December 11, 2017, which took place in Tuscany, Italy, is one of the most talked-about weddings. Anushka and Virat are proud parents of a girl, Vamika, and a boy, Akaay.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Next on the list of famous couples in India are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. They first got acquainted through Twitter DMs, and their connection grew during their meetings at global events. Priyanka and Nick got married in December, 2018, in two different ceremonies, honoring their roots. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy in January 2022.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also make for one of the most famous Bollywood couples. They started dating in 2012 and finally tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in various films, delighting the public with their on-screen chemistry. The pair is expecting their first child in September 2024.

5. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Having been married for over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are an iconic Bollywood couple. These childhood sweethearts tied the knot on October 25, 1991. They share three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

6. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story is one for the ages and they certainly count among the best jodis in Bollywood. They have often expressed that their union was unexpected but how right it felt. The actors’ wedding ceremony took place on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

7. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

One of the recent Bollywood marriages was of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Their love blossomed on the sets of the biographical war film Shershaah. Their dreamy proposal happened in Rome, post which they got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sid and Kiara never fail to showcase their support for each other’s milestones on social media.

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are next on our list of best couples in Bollywood. After dating each other for a few years, they got married on October 16, 2012. They share two adorable kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, who have the hearts of the paparazzi due to their endearing antics.

9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity couples. Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on a balcony in New York, and they had a grand wedding on April 20, 2007. They share a lovely daughter, Aaradhya.

10. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are another one of the famous Bollywood married couples. They often give glimpses of their domestic lives on social media. They got married on January 17, 2001. Akshay and Twinkle are parents to two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

11. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s real-life couples also include Kajol and Ajay Devgn who are both acclaimed actors.. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot on February 24, 1999. Ajay and Kajol have two kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

12. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s marriage may have been an arranged one but their love is what dreams are made of. Bollywood’s cute couple, they often set goals for their fans by flaunting their affection for each other. Their little bundles of joy, Misha and Zain, make their family complete.

13. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

