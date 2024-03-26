Virat Kohli Opens Up On 'Surreal Experience' Of Not Being Recognized During 2-Month Break With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli hit 77 from 49 balls, including eleven fours and two sixes, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bengaluru's harsh M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

After scoring 77 against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli spoke up about his two-month hiatus in the post-match interview. Anushka Sharma gave birth to their second child during that period. Kohli missed India's home Test series against England because he and his family were away abroad.

Virat Kohli likes to stay unrecognized like any other “person”

Virat Kohli was asked many questions post-match, and when asked about his two-month hiatus, Kohli spoke about how happy and “grateful” he is to God. He expressed how good he felt when no one could recognize him for two months. Kohli also spoke about how fun it is for anyone to walk on the road like a normal person.

Kohli said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience.”

Kohli also added on how beautiful his experience was. “King” Kohli added, "But it was beautiful. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognized and just carry on about life that normally people would on a daily basis.”

With this one thing is made sure that Virat Kohli is one of the few cricketers who doesn’t like too much attention to themselves. There are only a few cricketers out there who would think like Kohli. Virat is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and with this global recognition, comes a lot of fame, and it surely it takes precious time away from family.

And Virat Kohli wants to have a good time with his family and enjoy that time in peace. He recently skipped the five-match India vs England Test series to spend time with his family following the birth of his second kid, Akaay. Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are also parents to Vamika, welcomed their second child in London on February 15, 2024.

