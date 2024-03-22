WrestleMania 40 Report: John Cena and THESE Two WWE Legends Expected To Make a Comeback

The WWE Universe is now just two weeks away from witnessing the biggest annual show in the entire professional wrestling industry, WrestleMania, which WWE hosts yearly. This year will mark the fortieth edition of the event, known as WrestleMania XL.

The two nights of WrestleMania 40 are set to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This year's WrestleMania 40 looks like one of the grandest WrestleManias of all time, with major superstars such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is aiming to add more massive superstars and legends to the WrestleMania 40 card. The company is reportedly in touch with John Cena, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin for the event.

"There is no creative locked in for Cena and Austin at this moment, or if there is it's a well-guarded secret. A lot depends on how much they are willing to do and money. Cena is free but depending on what acting stuff he has and how quick after he's filming would determine how much he can or can't do for insurance reasons. Austin and Undertaker would be based on willingness that they have," Meltzer stated.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE has lined up an impressive card for WrestleMania 40 this year. According to WrestleVotes, ten matches have been confirmed so far, with four more to be announced. The plan is to have seven matches each night of WrestleMania 40. Check out the list of match cards for WrestleMania XL.

Match Card



1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Title

