WrestleMania 40 spoiler: Huge update on if Triple H will book Roman Reigns vs The Rock or Cody Rhodes

WWE is now gearing up for Road to WrestleMania 40, this Saturday, WWE will host their 37th annual edition of Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Royal Rumble events are considered the first and the most major station to Road to WrestleMania.



At Royal Rumble 2024, we will have clearer pictures of who will main-event a night of WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two top favorites to win the Royal Rumble 2024 match-up.

Both of these superstars are aiming to finish their own stories, Cody Rhodes wanted to re-write his destiny that was ruined by Roman Reigns of becoming the first WWE champion of his family.

On the flip side, CM Punk is back to fulfill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania that he left behind when he chose to walk out from WWE.

A couple of months back the landscape was all clear for WrestleMania 40, and the main events of both nights were looking almost locked. For WrestleMania 40 night one CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight championship.

And for WrestleMania 40 night 2 main-event Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II for the Undisputed Universal championship.



A major twist has now changed the whole landscape of WrestleMania 40, The Rock made his return to Monday Night Raw Day 1 edition and issued an open challenge to his cousin Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

Fans and experts believe Roman Reigns will now face The Rock at WrestleMania 40. The Rock vs Roman Reigns will be a much bigger spectacle than Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns.

Major WrestleMania 40 shake-ups

A recent report from Sports Illustrated suggests Triple H has some other plans regarding the WrestleMania 40 main event.



“Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have indicated that Cody Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he “finish his story” at WrestleMania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had against CM Punk.”

A report from Sports Illustrated even suggests WWE management and higher-ups are impressed with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes’s Monday Night Raw segment. And WWE can move forward in the direction of CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

What Cody Rhodes thinks of The Rock replacing him at WrestleMania

WWE and 2K Games recently announced Cody Rhodes as their cover superstar for the WWE 2K24 video game. During a promotional event while talking to Bleacher Reports Cody Rhodes was asked about The Rock replacing him for WrestleMania 40 main event.



He expressed, “Nothing but respect. I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in & meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE.”

Which would you like to watch at the showcase of Immortals WrestleMania 40? Comment down below.

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon and Triple H react to Dwayne Johnson's appointment in TKO's Board of Directors