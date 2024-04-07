WWE Mistakenly Refers to Taylor Swift as Married Over 'Brother-in-Law' Jason Kelce’s WrestleMania Cameo

Who would have thought that the music world and WWE would have collided on Saturday night? This is when Taylor Swift was mentioned in WrestleMania 40 show. Swift is currently dating Travis. His brother Jason Kelce was the one who made a surprise appearance at WWE as he helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade to a win.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was joined by his teammate Lane Johnson and they were wearing Eagle masks. However, when they stepped into the ring, Peacock announcer Michael Cole asked, 'Isn't that what's her name's brother-in-law?'

Kason Kelce referred to as bro in law

He referred to Jason Kelce as Swift’s brother-in-law. Commentator Pat McAfee knew what was up and hinted more at this by singing 22 from her fourth album Red.

Swift has become a big part of the NFL after announcing a relationship with Travis Kelce. She and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have also made the NFL soar to different heights with their endorsements. She also has a strong relationship with the Kelce family.

Jason met her in person for the first time during the Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game. Travis also declared after the game, "Tay said she loved you." The 14-time Grammy award winner was not present at the arena but was remembered.

When did they start dating?

The Reputation and Delicate singer started dating Travis in the Summer. The Anti-Hero singer attended 13 of his NFL games including the Super Bowl.

They also moved in together in Swift’s mansion in Los Angeles. She also met Jason and his wife at the Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January.

Swift and Travis received invites to see Wrestlemania 40. Maybe the host mentioned her because of that since she did not come? Who knows! However, one WWE star was not happy about the invitation and that was Grayson Waller. However, all ended well and the fans knew who the referee was when Jason was declared the brother-in-law.