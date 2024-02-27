WWE Report: Potential Date for The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Match Revealed

The WWE Universe is now waiting for the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view of the year the showcase of immortals WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition of WrestleMania. The two-night spectacle WrestleMania 40 this year will occur on Apr 6, 2024, and Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On the road to WrestleMania 40, we have seen multiple bumps and turns. One of the major twists was Cody Rhodes initially stepping down from challenging Roman Reigns after CM Punk was pulled out from the WrestleMania 40 picture after he injured himself during the Royal Rumble 2024 match-up.

The Rock made his much-awaited return and faced-off Roman Reigns almost conforming the dream match. Fans felt betrayed and quickly turned their backs on The Rock and hijacked WWE shows with “WeWantCody” and “RockySucks” chants and social media trends.

In a shocking twist events at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns and replaced The Rock which led to him turning. Now, The Rock is part of Bloodline, and WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has joined forces with Rhodes to counter Bloodline.

Since then there have been some rumors of a tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

In a recent report by WOR, WWE is planning to book the tag team match of The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the main event of WrestleMania 40 night one. That means Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will do double duty at WrestleMania 40.



WWE started building towards this direction at Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock, and Seth Rollins joined forces with him. The Rock is now set to appear on three back-to-back SmackDown.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

This year’s WrestleMania 40 seems already grand with some major superstars featuring on it from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, IYO Sky, and many more. WWE is set to make WrestleMania 40 as grand as it could be. So far WWE has booked four major championship matches to the WrestleMania 40 card.



1. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship.

2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: for WWE Heavyweight Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): for WWE women's heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship

What are your thoughts on this year’s WrestleMania 40 match card so far? Comment down below

