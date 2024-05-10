Sarfarosh 2 on cards? Aamir Khan shares plan at the first part's screening on its 25th anniversary

The 1999 released Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre completes 25 years since its release. To celebrate the milestone, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Friday, where the entire team and makers of the cult classic were present. The star-studded occasion was also attended by several notable personalities from the fraternity.

Meanwhile, the special occasion became all the more remarkable after Aamir Khan made a grand announcement about Sarfarosh 2, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Aamir Khan asserts on having Sarfarosh 2

Today, on May 10, a while back, a special screening of John Matthew Matthan’s 1999 directorial Sarfarosh was held in Mumbai to mark 25 years of its release. The star-studded event turned into a delight after Aamir Khan broke a massive announcement of Sarfarosh 2. During the media interaction, he asserted having the film’s sequel and promised to give the second installment a try.

Reflecting on Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here." Further to this, he added "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that."

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre bring nostalgia among fans at the screening

In celebration of this milestone, in a video shared by the paps, Aamir Khan was seen walking down the red carpet, sporting a dark blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and shoes. Before entering the premises, he also acknowledged the shutterbugs by posing for them with a beaming smile. Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre looked an ethereal beauty in a red long dress paired with heels. She accessorized her look with long matching earrings.

Take a look at the video which has been ruling the internet:

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “What a movie it was,” while another fan dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Among other celebs gracing the occasion were director John Matthew Matthan, music director Lalit Pandit, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra, and Akash Khurana.

It won’t be wrong to say that the special screening of Sarfarosh must have been a nostalgic trip for all the fans.

