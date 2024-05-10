Bollywood Newswrap, May 10: Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look; Rumored couple Agastya Nanda-Suhana Khan spotted together
From Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look to Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan being spotted together; here are the top Bollywood news of May 10!
On the tenth day of May 2024, exciting news made headlines that came from the Bollywood industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look to Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were spotted together; a lot happened today.
In case you missed any information, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 10, 2024
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look
Alia Bhatt recently shared a behind-the-scenes post from her second consecutive Met Gala appearance. Her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't stop gushing over her look as she commented, “Alia The Bestest,” accompanied by a rainbow, red heart, and smiling face emojis.
2. Rumored couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spotted together
On Thursday night (May 9), the rumored couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were spotted entering a house. In the video, Suhana’s face was not visible to the camera as she quickly stepped inside.
3. Twinkle Khanna lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies
Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel titled ‘8 movies where women kick patriarchy in the bum’. The video began by naming Laapataa Ladies as the first on the list. Praising Rao's directorial, she captioned her story, ‘Loved Laapataa Ladies’.
4. Aayush Sharma breaks silence on divorce rumors with Arpita Khan
During an interview with News18, Aayush Sharma recalled paparazzi asking him about his divorce with Arpita Khan. Recalling the incident, the Ruslaan actor quipped that nobody has been that interested in his life to float rumors around him. “When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it," he said.
5. Karan Johar drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets
Karan Johar took to social media to share a series of pictures from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets. The pictures featured him with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Along with the pictures, KJo also penned a heartwarming note.
ALSO READ: Karan Johar drops PICS with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets; fans are nostalgic