Who is Jyothi Rai, actor whose alleged private deepfake went viral? Know it all

Kannada television actress, Jyothi Rai has once again hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons following the alleged leak of her intimate photos and videos online.

Known for her bold fashion statements, Jyothi Rai now confronts privacy breaches with illegal circulation of personal content. Amidst the ongoing row, some reports now suggest that the leaked pictures and videos are all morphed and have been created to damage the actor's reputation.

Who is Jyothi Rai?

Jyothi Rai is a Kannada Television actor who has appeared in over 20 shows and is currently seen on Guppedantha Manasu, aired on Star Maa. Apart from her onscreen appearance, the actress has gained an immense fanbase through social media.

Jyothi Rai's leaked video controversy

According to reports, a user on X,(formerly called Twitter) was threatening Jyothi Rai of making her private pictures and videos public once his YouTube channel hits 1000 subscribers. Unfortunately, keeping up with his threats, he shared some morphed visuals of the actress on social media platforms. It is suspected that some AI technology has been used to fake her pictures.

The morphed visuals started spreading like wildfire all across the internet, causing a lot of anger among Jyothi's large group of fans. Many of her fans took to their respective X handles to demand legal action against those who leaked her intimate videos by tagging the Bengaluru police.

Reacting to the controversy, Jyothi said,'' I am traumatized by these messages and I request you to take proper and prompt action against such persons as my reputation and the reputation of my family is in danger. Also if no action is taken against these persons, then there would be irreparable damage that I have to suffer. I have made a note of all the user IDs for your perusal and investigation."

The actress has also taken legal action by filing a complaint against the miscreants. Jyothi expressed concern about the wide use of deepfake technology.

Jyothi Rai's relationships

Jyothi Rai has been in a relationship with director Suku Purvaj, renowned for directing films like Sukra, Matarani Mounamedi, and A Masterpiece. The actress made their relationship public by dropping some romantic pictures with Purvaj. On September 29, 2023, Jyothi shared a post and wrote,’’ Married’’.

However, Jyothi Rai earlier got married to Padmanabha at the age of 20 and the couple has an 11-year-old son together.

Jyothi Rai’s hot avatar on social media

Apart from being known for her appearances in several television shows, Jyothi Rai also garners a lot of attention for her pictures on social media. She often gets highlighted for her bold fashion statement which gets both positive and negative reactions.

