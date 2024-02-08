WWE Report: The Rock could Wrestle One More Match in 2024 at THIS Mega Event after WrestleMania 40

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undeniably one of the most popular human beings on the planet. He initially made his name as a professional wrestler in WWE and then opened the door and became one of the most popular stars in Hollywood.



On the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Roya Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes announced that he will not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Rock made his anticipated return after the Raw Day 1 edition where he dropped the major hint of facing Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull appeared in the ring shook hands with Cody Rhodes and had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns.

WWE is set to host a press conference this Thursday at 7 pm Eastern. Where they are advertising they will unveil the main event of this year’s WrestleMania 40. The press conference features The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.



WWE has dropped multiple footage of superstars arriving for this press conference Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman arrived and Roman Reigns said, “ The only one who matters”



Another major footage of arrival was of The Rock, who claimed this press conference was going be one of the most memorable WWE press conferences.



“I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about forever. Signing off, your long gamer.”



The Rock is a full-timer now?

The WWE universe and fans usually love The Rock but always criticize him for his year-long departure from the company and suddenly coming back and taking over. The Rock is now an official board member of TKO Group the parent company of WWE and will closely work with UFC and majorly WWE.



A recent report by Xero News hints that The Rock might not leave WWE after WrestleMania 40, he is here to stay and work. The report suggests The Rock could compete at another major event other than WrestleMania 40.

“Hearing a small murmour that Rock is also now booked for Summerslam. Likely matches at Summerslam as well. This isn't 100% hence the Murmour.” The report reads there are talks that The Rock could wrestle another match at another major pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2023.

If The Rock is competing at Summer Slam 2024 Who do you think he could face Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, or someone else? Comment down below.

