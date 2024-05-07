Malavika Jayaram drops FIRST PIC with beau after traditional wedding ceremony; shares marriage certificate

Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika has been in the news lately for her recent wedding with fiancé Navaneeth Gireesh. Social media is flooded with dreamy pictures from the couple's special day. The bride, too, has never shied away from going all out with her pictures with her beau.

Today, Malavika Jayaram dropped a heartwarming picture with her husband, Navaneeth Gireesh. Read to know more.

Malavika ties knot to fiancé Navaneeth Gireesh

In the early hours of May 3, 2024, Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of renowned Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy Jayaram, exchanged wedding vows again with long-time fiancé Navaneeth Gireesh at the Guruvayur Temple in a traditional ceremony.

Surrounded by close family and friends, the wedding ceremony was attended by notable figures like Suresh Gopi and his wife Radhika from the film industry. Soon after Malavika and Navaneeth Gireesh's wedding, social media was abuzz with heartwarming pictures capturing memorable moments from the wedding festivities.

Today (May,7,2024), Malavika took to her Instagram account to post a picture with hubby Navaneeth where the adorable couple can be seen holding their official marriage certificate. She dropped the picture and wrote, ''And that's a wrap!''.

Malavika and Navaneeth's white wedding

On a related note, in December 2023, the duo, Malavika and Navaneeth, had a dreamy white wedding before their engagement.

The bride herself dropped beautiful pictures from their special day and wrote, ''7-12-2023 - my happily ever after moment. I walked down the aisle in a pretty white dress with my prince. On the eve of our engagement Navaneeth and I exchanged vows in the presence of our family and loved ones.''

Who is Navaneeth Gireesh?

For those unaware of the bride and the groom, Navaneeth Gireesh is a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom. He is the son of Gireesh Menon, who hails from the Keezheppat family in Nenmara, Palakkad, and has previously served as a UN official.

On the other hand, Malavika Jayaram completed her graduation from Stella Maris College. Later, she pursued her master's degree in sports management in Wales.

