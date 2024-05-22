5 times Khushi Kapoor slayed the mini skirt game and proved you can wear them all year round

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, has already made her debut in Bollywood with the film The Archies. Even before her debut, she had carved her niche in the fashion scene. Khushi's legacy is that of a fashionista, so how can we not say that fashion runs in her blood? If you take a look at her Instagram, you will observe her inclination towards miniskirts. She is often seen styling skirts in different ways. Let us give you some tips inspired by Khushi for styling skirts

Brown leather skirt with turtleneck top

Khushi Kapoor shared pictures in a black turtleneck top and brown leather skirt which was undoubtedly a stylish choice. She picked a brown skirt with a flattering silhouette that hits above the knee and with the skirt she opted for a black top neatly tucked in. Keeping the accessories minimal she opted for a dainty pendant and opted for sleek straight hair and chose a classic makeup look with a nude lip and defined eyes.

Fitted mini skirt with black cardigan

Khushi picked a beige mini skirt with lined patterns for one of her outings as she often opts for miniskirts in bold colours of fun patterns. She layered a black button-down cardigan over her fitted mini skirt. She accessorised her outfit with dainty jewellery to add a touch of bling. She kept her hair simple with effortless makeup opting for glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Pink pleated skirt with crop top

Khushi paired a high-waist pleated skirt in pink with a white ribbed crop top that created a fresh and feminine look. The white ribbed crop top put Khushi’s toned midriff on display and the ribbed texture added subtle detail. To enhance the femininity of the outfit she carried a mini bag in her hand. She kept her hair and makeup soft and romantic to complement the girly vibe of the outfit. She opted for straight hair and chose a natural makeup look with rosy cheeks and a pink lip for a fresh and youthful appearance.

Denim skirt with black top

Khushi Kapoor served a stunning look in a black sleeveless top with a denim skirt. She opted for a black top tucked in a denim skirt with an A-line silhouette that flattered her figure. Her outfit exuded a casual and comfortable vibe. She completed her look with brown high boots for a more edgy and rugged look. She added a black statement belt to cinch the waist and kept her hair and makeup simple and effortless. She opted for straight hair, cherry-red glossy lips, and blushed cheeks to finish her look.

White skirt with purple cardigan

Khushi created a perfect mix of colour and sparkle with her outfit. She opted for a flared white mini-skirt. The white colour added a fresh and airy vibe to the outfit and she paired it with a purple cardigan for a chic and colourful look.

To round off her look she chose heels in metallic to add sparkle and shine to her look. Keeping the accessories simple and complementary to the colour scheme of her outfit. She opted for dainty jewellery in pearls, such as stud earrings or a delicate bracelet. A metallic Prada handbag adds a polished finishing touch to your ensemble. She kept her hair and makeup soft and feminine to complement the elegant vibe of her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor continues to be a fashionista and her versatile fashion sense is perfect for anyone to emulate. Whether she is dressed up for a movie premiere, or dressed down for an event outside the house, the beauty, fashion, and grace that she exudes can make her a fashion icon of her own kind.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor recalls fans would seek Sridevi’s permission to click pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and her: ‘I was too young…’