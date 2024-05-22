‘No Translator in Sight’: Shohei Ohtani’s Viral Interaction With WNBA Star Cameron Brink Has Internet in a Frenzy

Shohei Ohtani had the pleasure of meeting Cameron Brink, the celebrated rookie for the Sparks.

However, it wasn't just the multi-talented Los Angeles superstar who was eager to connect with the towering basketball sensation. It was revealed that Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional Japanese basketball player, expressed a keen interest in meeting Brink.

During a pregame interview at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani imparted some lighthearted banter to Brink, breaking the ice with friendly exchanges about their impressive heights. The duo was captured joking about each other’s height as in who is taller although both stand at 6 ft 4.

However, a photo shared by @DodgersNation on Monday night swiftly evolved into a viral sensation, amassing over 19 million views and igniting a flurry of humorous and endearing comments from fans.

The interactions between Ohtani and Brink became an instant source of joy for netizens, with one fan playfully speculating on the content of the joke that prompted Brink's laughter.

One after the other, some of the most hilarious comments started pouring in since the interaction surfaced on X/Twitter.

As joking about the language gap, a fan wrote: "No translator in sight"

Additionally, this was not the only comment that took everyone by teary eyes with hysterical laughter, there were close to 200 comments on the tweet.

Cameron Brink Made Kawhi Leonard And It Has Gone Viral

LA Clippers star Paul George recently hosted upcoming Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink on the Podcast P show.

During their lively conversation, the topic of their mutual endorsement by New Balance led Brink to share an amusing anecdote about her interactions with Kawhi Leonard, another New Balance athlete.

Brink humorously recounted a delightful experience from a New Balance photo shoot, where she managed to evoke several laughs from the typically enigmatic Leonard.

George corroborated her account, emphasizing that despite Leonard's reserved nature with the media and his absence from social platforms, he possesses a genuinely humorous side.

Throughout the podcast, George has consistently shed light on Leonard's humorous side and shared various entertaining stories from both practice sessions and off-court encounters.

Brink's firsthand encounter at the New Balance shoot only served to reaffirm Leonard's affable and jocular nature, as she found herself constantly in stitches due to the Clippers star's lighthearted banter.

