Neighbourhood Festival returns to Manchester this October. After a year’s break, the festival is back with a bang. This year marks the festival’s 9th edition since its debut in 2016, and it’s about to get bigger and better.

With 16 venues in Manchester city center, the festival has something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get into the details of the Neighbourhood Festival 2024.

Neighborhood festival schedule and venues

Neighbourhood Festival 2024 will take place on October 5, 2024. It will be an all-day event, starting in the morning and running until the evening. With a whopping 16 venues throughout Manchester city center, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

There will be performances at each location throughout the day, allowing you to jump from location to location.

Manchester Academy 1

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester Albert Hall

Manchester Deaf Institute

Manchester Gorilla

Manchester O2 Ritz

Manchester Revolution

Manchester Canvas

Manchester YES (The Basement)

Manchester YES (The Pink Room)

Manchester The Bread Shed

Manchester Lion’s Den

Manchester The Refuge

The venues at the Neighbourhood Festival suit different age groups Most places allow people aged 14 and over until 9 pm. However, remember that Manchester YES and Manchester Lion's Den are for adults (18+) only. So, if you're under 18, make sure to check the venue rules before visiting the festival.

The ticket deets of the Neighbourhood Festival

If you’re wondering when can you book your tickets for this festival, then there’s good news for you. Tickets for the 2024 festival will be available from 24th May 2024. You can purchase them through the festival’s official website. As well as the tickets are also available on Ticketmaster, DICE, BICE, Gigs and Tours, and B-Ticket.

The ticket prices are as follows:

General Early Bird Category: £35.75

General Second Tier Category: £38.50

General Third Tier Category: £43.45

PLEASE NOTE: These are the price rates right now, they might fluctuate with time, so please book your tickets ASAP.

Line up of the Neighborhood festival

The first wave of the lineup has been announced, featuring a mix of well-known artists and rising stars. Check out the list:

ADMT

Antony Szmierek

Corella

Louis Dunford

Red Rum Club

Seb Lowe

The Mysterines

Bradley Simpson

Chappaqua Wrestling

Feet

Good Neighbours

Picture Parlour

Pixey

OverPass

Aimee & The Parade

Alessi Rose

Alex Spencer

Almost Monday

Andy Goodwin

Annie Dog

Balancing Act

Brogeal

Chloe Slater

Cordelia

Crystal Tides

Daydreamers

Dirty Blonde

Dominic Wright

Dove Ellis

Ellur

Fiona -Lee

Gans

GirlBand!

Imogen & The Knife

Jack Kane

Jacob Alon

Josie Oliver

Keo

Kerr Mercer

Keyside

Luisant

Maxwell Varey

NXDIA

Sioban Winifred

Soft Launch

Stevie Bill

Sun King

Things you need to know before going to the festival

To enter the Neighbourhood Festival, you’ll need a wristband. You can pick up your wristband from a dedicated pickup zone. The exact location of these pickup zones will be announced on the festival’s official website soon. So, please make sure to check the website regularly for the latest updates. They will keep you posted.

Since its launch in 2016, the Neighbourhood Festival has become one of the UK’s largest and most beloved music festivals. Past lineups have included BRIT Awar winners like Sam Fender, Mabel, and Holly Humberstone. YUNGBLUD, Pulp, and The Wombats were also some of the renowned performers over the years.

After taking a break last year, the festival is back and better than ever, promising a day of full of music and fun.

