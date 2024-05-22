Chuu gears up for summer comeback with new album; shoots music video in Australia: Know more

Ex-LOONA member Chuu, who made an awestriking solo debut last year, is going to make her comeback soon. On May 22, it was announced that Chuu is gearing up for a solo comeback in the summer of 2024. She will be releasing a new album in June and is currently shooting for a new music video.

Chuu to make a solo comeback in June

On May 22, 2024, ex-LOONA member Chuu’s agency, ATRP, announced that she would be making a comeback in June. The agency also added that she is presently in the middle of filming a new music video in Australia. She will release a new album next month, in June. It also asked for continued support for Chuu and promised that she would return with exciting new music and performances.

Who is Chuu?

Chuu, born Kim Ji Woo, is a South Korean singer and TV personality. She debuted as a member of the girl group LOONA on December 14, 2017. She was expelled from the group based on power abuse on November 25, 2022; however, LOONA's agency never proved the allegations, which made fans skeptical and angry.

In April 2023, Chuu signed an exclusive contract with her current agency, ATRP. Later, on October 18, 2023, Chuu finally made her solo debut with the mini album Howl alongside the music video for the lead single of the same name.

Recently, she dropped a new single, Chocolate, on February 13, 2024, which was later released in an English version as well.

Meanwhile, Chuu won a lawsuit against her previous agency, BlockBerryCreative. The court gave a ruling to her advantage and rendered the previous exclusive contract invalid, and hence she is free to fulfill the terms and conditions of them.

It should be noted that Chuu filed a lawsuit against LOONA’s agency, BlockBerryCreative, to cancel her exclusive contract with them because there was a breakdown of trust and unfair profit distribution.

