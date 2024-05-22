Nikki Glaser Reveals If Taylor Swift Fans Really Booed Kim Kardashian at Tom Brady's Roast

When Kim Kardashian stepped onto the stage to perform her set for Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, she was met with a chorus of boos that echoed through the venue.

The shocking moment immediately sparked speculation, with many assuming Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase, the Swifties, were behind the hostile reception – fueled by the long-running feud between the two high-profile celebrities.

However, comedian Nikki Glaser, who was part of the star-studded roast, has now revealed the true story behind the controversial incident, exonerating the Swifties and praising Kardashian's professionalism in the face of adversity.

Taylor Swift Fans Absolved of Blame

In a candid interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Glaser unequivocally dismissed the notion that Swift's fans were the driving force behind the booing.

"I do have that on good information that it was not based on that [the Swift-Kardashian feud]," she stated, effectively clearing the Swifties of any wrongdoing.

Who was the Real Instigator of the Kim Kardashia Boos?

Instead, Glaser pointed the finger at a particular individual within the comedy world, someone with a reputation for stirring up trouble.

"Apparently, he started the boo as just like a joke," she explained, describing the culprit as a "wild guy who's a comedian" with a reputation for "starting sh**."

Glaser provided further context, speculating that the unnamed comedian's disruptive behavior might have been fueled by excessive alcohol consumption.

"He just probably had too many drinks or something, and he's not affiliated with Swifties… [He] just felt like saying a boo into the air."

How One Boo Turned into a Cascade

While the initial boo was an isolated act, it quickly snowballed, with more audience members joining in the jeering. Glaser attributed this escalation to the crowd's composition, which consisted mainly of sports fans seeking an outlet for their energy.

"It just kinda caught on too much," she said, describing the situation as "people were just being mean to her because they don't like her, because they're jealous, or because they have some other kind of beef that has nothing to do with them."

Kim Kardashian's Unflappable Professionalism Praised by Nikki Glasser

Despite the hostile reception, Kardashian remained unfazed and delivered her set with poise and professionalism, earning high praise from Glaser.

"I give her so many props. She sat there the whole f***ing show when other people made their little appearance and then got the hell out of there," the comedian remarked, highlighting Kardashian's commitment to the event.

Glaser continued, painting a vivid picture of Kardashian's unwavering composure: "She sat the whole show and watched everyone for three hours, and was such a good sport, laughing the whole time. Then she gets up there and gets booed, doesn't let it rattle her at all, doesn't even give it credence, nails her lines that I knew she would because she was great on SNL."

Glaser's comments also reminds of Kardashian's comedic chops, which she has displayed on multiple occasions, including her well-received hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in 2021.

Netflix's Editing Choice to remove Kim Kardashian’s Booing Incident

In a move to avoid further controversy and ensure a seamless viewing experience, Netflix opted to edit out the booing incident from the final broadcast version of the roast.

Robbie Praw, the streaming giant's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, explained about post-edits practices, stating, "Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that's subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can't do when it's streaming live.”

He emphasized that editing out certain moments is simply part of the live experience, adding, "It's part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that."

