This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer anime

The 4th season of the popular anime Demon Slayer, which is covering the Hashira Training arc of the anime has already began airing. The second episode of the season just came out and mostly put its focus on the Water Hashira Giyuu Tomioka, who had previously refused to train the demon slayers like the other Hashira.

The name of the episode is Water Hashira Giyuu Tomioka’s Pain, which gives us an idea that the episode will center around Giyu’s backstory and what made him join the Demon Slayer Corps. In the episode, we finally got to see Giyuu’s older sister Tsutako Tomioka.

Who was Tsutako Tomioka?

Tsutao Tomioka's name and face were shown for a very brief time in the episode, so the anime watchers are understandably a little bit confused about who she is to Giyuu. Tsutako Tomioka was Giyuu Tomika's older sister, who is said to have given her life while trying to protect him. Even without much mention in the series, we can find some other information about her origins and her impact in Giyuu's life.

Even though we do not know Tsutako’s official age, we can assume that she is much older than Giyuu given how in the backstory she was already engaged and Giyuu was shown to be rather young. There is no other mention of her fiance as well, from which we can assume that he does not play a big role in Giyuu’s life. She looked pretty similar to her younger brother and had dark long hair like him. She also wore a dark red obi with a hakama tied around her body right below her chest.

One other significant thing we got to know from the episode is that Tsutako was a very brave woman who died while trying to save Giyuu from a violent demon attack the day before her wedding. Because of this, Giyuu harbors extreme feelings of guilt, thinking it would be better if he died, and not recognizing the gift of life his sister gave him.

The inspiration behind Giyuu’s half-and-half Haori

From what we saw in this episode, the two most influential people in Giyuu Tomioka’s life were his older sister Tsutako and his best friend Sabito. Unfortunately, none of them are alive anymore and Giyuu still carries around the pain and guilt of it with him. Sabito, who was an extremely powerful and skilled swordsman, died during the Final Selection even though he killed most of the demons, whereas Giyuu, who did not kill any and collapsed due to his injuries, passed.

This the the reason why Giyuu never feels like he has earned his place in the Demon Slayer Corps like the other Hashira. Due to his experiences, he thinks that he only rose to his position thanks to other people’s sacrifices.

However, it is very evident from the way he dresses that he wants to carry both of their memories with him. It was explained in the episode why Giyuu’s Haori has a half and half design, which is a big part of his character design. One half of his Haori is dark red, which was worn by and honors his late sister Tsutako, and the other half has a block chequered design which honors his late best friend Sabito. In the recent episode which focused on him and Tanjiro who was there on behalf of Kagaya Ubuyashiki to get him to agree to training the new demon slayers, we saw how big of a role both Tsutako and Sabito played in Giyuu’s life.

