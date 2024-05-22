Bridgerton season 3 is solid fashion treat ft. Iconic moments like Penelope Featherington’s ball dress to Lady Danbury's velvet gowns

As the third series of Bridgerton drops on Netflix, the audience is again taken on a journey back to Regency-era London with the love affairs, scheming, and, above all, the eye-catching costumes that span each episode.

All the showcases have been made with extreme precision with respect to colour, texture, and prints. It is high time to demystify some of the most memorable ensembles we spotted this season and find out what they explore and what they reveal about our beloved characters.

Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featheringtons

As Penelope Featherington undergoes a dramatic metamorphosis on the show Bridgerton's 3rd season, Nicola Coughlan’s portrayal of the character takes centre stage. Penelope’s clothing becomes a visible representation of her psychological journey as she negotiates the complex social order of Regency-era London, demonstrating her development, resiliency, and newly discovered confidence.

At the beginning of season 3, viewers are greeted with Penelope Featherington's signature vibrant wardrobe-baby pinks, intense yellows, bright greens, and bold florals. However, a swift emotional shift prompts her to embark on a transformation journey, she switches out on her pinks, orange and yellows for more muted tones of green, blues and purples that are rather gorgeous and she is full of confidence.

This metamorphosis reaches its peak with Penelope at Lady Danberg’s ball, where we see her wearing a rather revealing emerald green gown. This colour choice not only symbolises and reflects the character’s personality and empowerment but also is a hint at her heritage since green is a product of the combination of the yellow and blue colours.

Penelope is not the same girl as in the beginning; a change in her style reveals her working on herself and wanting to have her share in the highly competitive society of Regency London. For every magical dress change, Penelope boldly and passionately tells the story of a determined woman who wants to create a life for herself, leaving the audience spellbound by her transformation.

Ashley Simone as Kate Sharma

In Bridgerton Season 3, Kate Sharma’s gown at the Lady Danbury ball symbolised her journey and union with the Bridgerton family. She wore a stunning blue and copper gown to the ball, and the colour palette is noteworthy, featuring a combination of blue - a hue synonymous with esteemed families, and a warm copper tone that is a nod to Kate’s Indian heritage. The colour palette symbolises Kate’s integration into the Bridgerton family while honouring her roots, cultural background, and status as Viscountess Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony Bridgerton’s attire as the viscount is a perfect example of a Regency gentleman. This season’s looks include well-tailored waistcoats, crisp white shirts with high collars, and tailcoats made of luxurious fabrics. His colour scheme is dominated by Dark, gloomy hues like Navy, charcoal, and forest green, which represent his gravity and his serious manner. His outfits are enhanced by subtle patterns and textures, such as velvet cravats and brocade waistcoats, which draw attention to his high position and painstaking attention to detail.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Eliose continues to be the resident rebel of the Bridgerton household, and her style choices for this season are consistent with her outlandish nature. Eloise usually wears fitted spencer jackets, high-neck blouses, and ankle-length skirts because she chooses less constricting apparel. Her favorite colour palette is earth tones and muted hues, which stand in sharp contrast to her siblings’ choice of flamboyant colours. Her decision highlights her interest in learning new things and her ambition to defy social norms. Tiny accents like delicately adorned hair combs and brooches give a feminine touch to her otherwise utilitarian style.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

In season 3 of Bridgerton, Lady Danbury’s outfit features opulent fabrics and imperial silhouettes that are appropriate for her prestigious social standing. Her preference for fitted gowns and sophisticated outfits with elaborate details highlights her exquisite taste and meticulous attention to detail. Rich velvets, silky fabrics, and delicate lace give her ensembles dimension and texture, enhancing her appearance in every situation she walks into. Lady Danbury's flawless style acts as a visual clue to her influence and rank in London society, whether she's holding court at a social gathering or giving wise counsel to her peers.

All in all, it can be said that fashion in Bridgerton Season 3 gives viewers an aesthetic treat and offers memorable looks that speak both about the show’s characters and their transformations as well as about the mission of the series to share ideas through the power of visuals. While the plot of Bridgerton centres around family violence and scandal, the setting of Regency-era London and the fashion that accompanies it never fail to captivate audiences.

